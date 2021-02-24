US Markets

U.S. new home sales exceed expectations in January

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in January, boosted by historically low mortgage rates and an acute shortage of previously owned houses on the market.

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in January, boosted by historically low mortgage rates and an acute shortage of previously owned houses on the market.

New home sales rose 4.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 923,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. December's sales pace was revised higher to 885,000 units from the previously reported 842,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales increasing 2.1% to a rate of 855,000 units in January.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 (202) 843-6281; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More