AMZN

U.S. Navy awards Amazon Web Services contract worth over $700 mln

Credit: REUTERS/NOAH BERGER

December 19, 2022 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United States Navy on Monday awarded Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O cloud computing division a five-year enterprise software license contract worth $723.9 million.

The deal will provide the Navy with access to Amazon Web Services' (AWS) commercial cloud environment, Professional Services and its training and certification courses.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon awarded cloud computing contracts worth $9 billion to Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, AWS, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Oracle Corp ORCL.N as part of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

The Pentagon said work will be performed for a maximum of five years from December this year through 2028.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

