U.S. natural gas up 6% on output decline, cooler forecasts
Adds latest prices
April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a nine-week peak on Tuesday on a preliminary drop in U.S. output, cooler forecasts and the possibility that additional sanctions on Russian gas supplies will keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs for months to come.
U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months - average prices in March hit their highest levels in eight years - while global gas prices and demand for LNG soared as several countries seek to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbor.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 32.0 cents, or 5.6%, to settle at $6.032 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 27.
Record U.S. LNG demand has kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a fifth day in a row for the first time since September 2021, and caused the 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to rise to its highest since February 2010 for a third day in a row.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 1.4 bcfd to 93.5 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Texas, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. If that drop is correct - preliminary data is often revised - it would be the biggest one-day decline since extreme cold in early February froze wells.
Cold was definitely not the problem on Tuesday. AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in the West Texas Permian shale basin will reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius), about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 97.4 bcfd this week to 92.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has slipped from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.5 bcfd so far in April due to declines at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi facility and Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Despite the threat of more sanctions on Russia, European gas TRNLTTFMc1 eased about 2% on Tuesday to around $34 per mmBtu on oversupply concerns. So far this year, the U.S. gas market has followed European prices less than half the time. NG/EU
Week ended Apr 1 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 1
Five-year average Apr 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-19
+26
+19
+8
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,396
1,415
1,791
1,667
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-16.3%
-14.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.89
5.71
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
35.62
34.93
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.95
34.69
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
177
169
138
180
176
U.S. GFS CDDs
32
32
24
30
28
U.S. GFS TDDs
209
201
162
210
204
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.1
94.7
95.1
92.6
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.1
7.8
7.4
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.0
102.8
102.9
100.0
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
2.7
2.7
2.8
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.6
5.6
5.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
12.3
12.0
11.3
5.2
U.S. Commercial
11.9
9.7
8.7
7.1
8.3
U.S. Residential
17.7
13.9
12.0
8.6
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.4
23.4
22.3
23.5
24.0
U.S. Industrial
23.6
23.0
22.7
22.0
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.0
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.6
76.8
72.5
68.1
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
106.5
97.4
92.7
88.1
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Wind
13
15
15
15
13
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
32
32
31
31
33
Coal
20
19
18
20
21
Nuclear
21
20
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.72
5.43
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.41
5.27
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.25
6.12
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.23
5.12
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.54
5.44
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.50
5.59
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.64
5.36
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.20
4.72
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.78
4.56
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
58.75
56.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.50
58.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
79.60
58.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
40.42
39.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
34.00
28.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.00
30.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.