U.S. natural gas slips to fresh 18-month low on expected Freeport LNG delay

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 19, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a fresh 18-month low on Thursday as another liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker turned away from Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas, a further sign that the plant's restart will likely not happen in January.

That price decline flew in the face of a storage report showing a bigger-than-expected draw last week and forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand next week than previously expected.

The market cares about the Freeport plant because prices will likely jump once it returns to service as demand for gas rises. The facility, which shut due to a fire on June 8, 2022, can pull in around 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG when operating at full power. That is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 82 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 13.

That was more than the 71-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a decrease of 156 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 203 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said utilities pulled less gas from storage than usual because the weather last week was warmer than normal, keeping heating demand low.

Last week's decrease cut stockpiles to 2.820 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 1.2% above the five-year average of 2.786 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery were down 2.5 cents, or 0.8%, to $3.286 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 22, 2021 for a second day in a row.

That lack of price movement kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row and the 13th time in 15 days.

In a sign that a growing number of market participants have given up hope that extreme cold will bring massive price spikes later this winter, the premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low of one cent per mmBtu.

That puts the futures in danger of falling into contango, with future prices higher than earlier contracts. Analysts have said that March, the last month of winter when demand for heating fuel is high, should never trade below April, the first month of spring when demand is lower.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business. Among them was the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.7 bcfd this week to 130.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains when the Freeport plant will return.

Although Freeport says the plant is still on track to restart in the second half of January pending regulatory approvals, that restart timeline has already been delayed many times from October to November to December and most recently to January.

Even when the company was saying the plant could restart in 2022, many analysts said it would likely take Freeport until the first or second quarter of 2023 to get the plant ready due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures.

Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)

Week ended Jan 6 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 13

Five-year average Jan 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-82

+11

-156

-203

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,820

2,902

2,839

2,786

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.2%

-1.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.38

3.31

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

18.52

19.37

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.09

22.73

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

450

429

426

438

442

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

1

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

452

431

427

441

445

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.8

99.0

93.2

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.6

8.4

9.1

10.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

107.2

107.2

108.1

103.6

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.8

2.8

2.3

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.3

5.2

5.9

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.3

12.2

12.9

7.2

U.S. Commercial

14.7

14.8

16.7

19.8

17.1

U.S. Residential

23.7

24.3

28.2

33.9

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.7

29.8

31.9

30.9

28.5

U.S. Industrial

24.6

24.6

25.7

26.2

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.9

2.7

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.3

101.2

110.4

118.5

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

120.7

121.7

130.6

139.6

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 20

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Wind

14

11

12

11

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

38

36

35

37

Coal

18

19

18

23

24

Nuclear

21

21

23

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.20

3.43

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.82

2.97

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

20.02

22.15

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.42

2.58

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.98

3.13

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.14

4.08

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

20.35

23.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.26

1.77

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.77

2.98

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.00

60.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.25

42.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.25

17.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

167.25

167.30

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

154.00

133.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

171.00

180.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jane Merriman and Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

