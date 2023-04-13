US Markets

U.S. natural gas retreats 2% on lower demand view

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

April 13, 2023 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices, quotes, details

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures retreated more than 2% on Thursday on forecasts for less demand for the fuel next week, while a U.S. government report showed a near-normal injection into stockpiles.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 5.3 cents, or 2.5%, to $2.04 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT).

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, it is continuation of profit-taking as we approached the $2.00 mark, said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities put a near-normal 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage last week. That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"A common theme recently for the natural gas market in its current trading range below $2.50/mmBtu has been early week upward momentum that ultimately results in further selling," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates said in a note. "Future builds are expected to be slightly larger than normal due to warmer average temperatures across the U.S."

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

It also forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would dip from 97.0 bcfd this week to 94.0 bcfd next week.

The EIA said on Tuesday that U.S. power consumption is expected to slip about 1% in 2023 from the previous year as milder weather slows usage from the record high hit in 2022.

Meanwhile, data provider Refinitiv estimated 103 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal for this time of year is 146 HDDs.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said that Europe's ability to maintain ample gas stocks in the 2023/2024 winter hinges on Asia's demand given "critically low" supplies from Russia.

Week ended April 7(Forecast)

Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)

Year ago April 7

Five-year average April 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

28

-23

8

28

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,858

1,830

1,395

1,560

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

19.1%

19.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.12

2.093

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.65

15.12

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.62

12.57

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

103

116

165

144

146

U.S. GFS CDDs

33

37

40

39

36

U.S. GFS TDDs

136

153

205

183

182

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.9

100.2

100.5

-

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.6

7.2

-

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

106.8

107.6

-

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.2

2.2

-

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

4.8

4.9

-

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

13.8

14.2

-

7.1

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.8

6.9

-

8.7

U.S. Residential

13.4

10.2

8.7

-

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.0

29.6

28.7

-

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.9

21.5

21.3

-

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

5.0

-

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

1.9

-

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

-

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.8

76.2

72.7

-

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

101.8

97.0

94.0

-

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Wind

13

16

14

14

15

Solar

5

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

38

39

37

37

Coal

15

15

16

17

16

Nuclear

20

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.22

2.19

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.58

1.52

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.82

6.00

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.47

1.52

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.80

2.05

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.70

1.72

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.25

7.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.95

0.76

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.26

2.34

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.75

29.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.50

30.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.50

18.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

89.22

99.38

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.50

76.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.00

63.75

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.