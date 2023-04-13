U.S. natural gas retreats 2% in run-up to storage report

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures retreated more than 2% on Thursday on forecasts for less demand for the fuel next week in the run-up to a federal report expected to show nearly a normal injection into stockpiles.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 6.1 cents, or 2.9%, by 10:29 a.m. EDT.
"Between yesterday and this morning it is continuation of profit-taking ahead of the storage report as we approached the $2.00 mark," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
"We believe that prices are going to consolidate as there's not a huge demand or supply driver here that will help us break us away from the current price range."
U.S. utilities likely put a near-normal 28 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas in storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's injected would lift stockpiles to 1.858 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 19% above the five-year average.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.
It also forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would dip from 97.0 bcfd this week to 94.0 bcfd next week.
Meanwhile, data provider Refinitiv estimated 103 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal for this time of year is 146 HDDs.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Meanwhile, Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said that Europe's ability to maintain ample gas stocks in the 2023/2024 winter hinges on Asia's demand given "critically low" supplies from Russia.
Week ended April 7(Forecast)
Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)
Year ago April 7
Five-year average April 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
28
-23
8
28
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,858
1,830
1,395
1,560
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.1%
19.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.12
2.093
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.65
15.12
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.62
12.57
29.22
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
103
116
165
144
146
U.S. GFS CDDs
33
37
40
39
36
U.S. GFS TDDs
136
153
205
183
182
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.9
100.2
100.5
-
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
6.6
7.2
-
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
106.8
107.6
-
98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.2
2.2
-
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
4.8
4.9
-
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
13.8
14.2
-
7.1
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.8
6.9
-
8.7
U.S. Residential
13.4
10.2
8.7
-
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.0
29.6
28.7
-
24.9
U.S. Industrial
21.9
21.5
21.3
-
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
5.0
-
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
1.9
-
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.8
76.2
72.7
-
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
101.8
97.0
94.0
-
90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Wind
13
16
14
14
15
Solar
5
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
40
38
39
37
37
Coal
15
15
16
17
16
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.22
2.19
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.58
1.52
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.82
6.00
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.47
1.52
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.80
2.05
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.70
1.72
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.25
7.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.95
0.76
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.26
2.34
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.75
29.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.50
30.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.50
18.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
89.22
99.38
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.50
76.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
44.00
63.75
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
