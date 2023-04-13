U.S. natural gas retreats 2% in run-up to storage report

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures retreated more than 2% on Thursday on forecasts for less demand for the fuel next week in the run-up to a federal report expected to show nearly a normal injection into stockpiles.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 6.1 cents, or 2.9%, by 10:29 a.m. EDT.

"Between yesterday and this morning it is continuation of profit-taking ahead of the storage report as we approached the $2.00 mark," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"We believe that prices are going to consolidate as there's not a huge demand or supply driver here that will help us break us away from the current price range."

U.S. utilities likely put a near-normal 28 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas in storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's injected would lift stockpiles to 1.858 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 19% above the five-year average.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

It also forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would dip from 97.0 bcfd this week to 94.0 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, data provider Refinitiv estimated 103 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal for this time of year is 146 HDDs.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said that Europe's ability to maintain ample gas stocks in the 2023/2024 winter hinges on Asia's demand given "critically low" supplies from Russia.

Week ended April 7(Forecast) Week ended Mar 31 (Actual) Year ago April 7 Five-year average April 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 28 -23 8 28 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,858 1,830 1,395 1,560 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.1% 19.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.12 2.093 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.65 15.12 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.62 12.57 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 103 116 165 144 146 U.S. GFS CDDs 33 37 40 39 36 U.S. GFS TDDs 136 153 205 183 182 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.9 100.2 100.5 - 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.6 7.2 - 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.5 106.8 107.6 - 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.2 - 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 4.8 4.9 - 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 13.8 14.2 - 7.1 U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.8 6.9 - 8.7 U.S. Residential 13.4 10.2 8.7 - 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.0 29.6 28.7 - 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.9 21.5 21.3 - 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 5.0 - 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 - 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 76.2 72.7 - 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 101.8 97.0 94.0 - 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Wind 13 16 14 14 15 Solar 5 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 40 38 39 37 37 Coal 15 15 16 17 16 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.22 2.19 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.58 1.52 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.82 6.00 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.47 1.52 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.80 2.05 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.70 1.72 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.25 7.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.95 0.76 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.26 2.34 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.75 29.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.50 30.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.50 18.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 89.22 99.38 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 76.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.00 63.75 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

