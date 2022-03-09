U.S. natural gas little changed as rising demand offsets global price drop

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed as forecasts for more U.S. heating demand next week slowed the U.S. market following a massive drop in global gas and oil prices.

European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 plunged over 21% Wednesday morning as supplies stabilized with high flows from Russia and massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. That prompted traders to take profits after prices soared to record highs over $106 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) earlier in the week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stoked global energy supply concerns. NG/EUO/R

Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

In the United States, meanwhile, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 1.2 cents, or 0.3%, to $4.539 per mmBtu at 9:28 a.m. EST (1428 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Feb. 28.

U.S. gas futures remain shielded from record European prices because the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global gas prices rise, it would not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel any time soon.

Since U.S. LNG exports were already near maximum capacity, some analysts have noted that soaring global energy prices would likely cause U.S. gas prices to decline as U.S. drillers seek more oil. That will boost the amount of associated gas that comes out of the ground with oil.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected U.S. gas production will rise from a record 93.6 bcfd in 2021 to 96.7 bcfd in 2022 and 99.2 bcfd in 2023. Much of that additional output will come from oil shale fields like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.5 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With cooler weather coming next week, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 110.4 bcfd this week to 111.5 bcfd next week. Those forecast were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.59 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain at or near record levels so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes with the threat that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe.

Week ended Mar 4 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 25 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 4

Five-year average Mar 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-121

-139

-59

-89

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,522

1,643

1,800

1,809

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.9%

-13.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.48

4.53

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

55.93

67.24

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

42.62

51.77

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

292

298

265

292

286

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

11

12

14

12

U.S. GFS TDDs

303

309

277

306

298

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.1

93.6

93.8

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.3

8.8

8.5

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.0

101.9

102.6

99.6

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.3

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.5

5.5

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.8

12.4

10.6

5.4

U.S. Commercial

15.2

13.2

13.9

11.4

12.3

U.S. Residential

24.7

20.8

21.9

17.6

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

28.5

23.7

23.0

23.1

25.0

U.S. Industrial

24.7

23.9

24.2

23.3

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.5

88.7

90.1

82.4

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

122.1

110.4

111.5

102.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Wind

16

10

12

13

12

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

30

34

33

31

33

Coal

20

22

22

23

23

Nuclear

21

21

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.61

4.93

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.34

4.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.40

5.65

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.11

4.29

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.53

4.69

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.23

4.89

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.56

4.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.39

4.68

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.12

4.05

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

59.75

48.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.50

41.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

62.20

95.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

40.65

35.99

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.50

36.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

29.75

38.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)

