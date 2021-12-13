U.S. natural gas futures up nearly 4% on soaring European prices
Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 4% to a fresh one-week high on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher demand next week than previously expected and an 11% jump in European gas prices that should keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 soared to their highest since hitting a record in early October on rising demand expectations and renewed concerns that Russia will hold back gas exports to Europe over delays to the startup of Gazprom PAO's GAZP.MM Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that gas is unlikely to flow through Nord Stream 2 if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 was up 14.8 cents, or 3.8%, to $4.073 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:14 a.m. EST (1314 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 3 for a second day in a row.
Before the latest price increase, speculators had cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row last week to their lowest since June 2020 on expectations the United States will have more than enough gas for the winter heating season. APN0DFZLE
In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were currently trading about 10 times higher than U.S. futures.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Looking ahead, many analysts said milder-than-normal weather expected in the coming weeks will allow U.S. utilities to leave enough gas in storage to cause stockpiles to reach above-normal levels by mid-December. That would be the first time storage would be at above-normal levels since April.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, putting it on track to top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 110.3 bcfd this week to 123.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.0 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices around $38 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
|
Week ended Dec 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 3 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 10
Five-year average Dec 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-72
-59
-118
-114
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,433
3,505
3,743
3,481
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.4%
-2.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.97
3.93
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
37.67
34.92
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.22
35.19
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
376
346
409
414
411
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
9
2
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
386
355
411
419
415
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.6
96.8
97.0
91.3
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.7
8.5
9.1
9.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
105.3
105.3
106.1
101.2
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.7
3.6
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.5
5.5
5.6
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.3
12.3
11.0
5.0
U.S. Commercial
13.8
12.7
15.9
16.7
15.0
U.S. Residential
21.9
20.6
26.8
28.2
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
28.4
25.1
27.3
30.1
25.8
U.S. Industrial
23.8
23.2
24.7
25.6
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.4
2.7
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
95.3
88.9
102.3
107.9
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
116.6
110.3
123.7
127.3
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Wind
16
13
11
13
14
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
36
37
34
35
Coal
17
19
19
20
19
Nuclear
22
21
22
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.66
3.67
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.95
3.21
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.09
5.25
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.04
2.92
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.50
3.43
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.83
3.67
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.70
7.37
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.27
3.28
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.08
3.02
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
39.25
56.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
18.50
24.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
33.50
31.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.50
38.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
37.75
38.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.25
55.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
