U.S. natural gas futures slip to one-week low on milder forecasts

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price decline came despite a 3% rise in European gas prices to their highest since hitting a record in early October that should keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

Front-month U.S. gas futures NGc1 fell 4.5 cents, or 1.2%, to $3.749 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:24 a.m. EST (1224 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Dec. 7.

That decline cut the premium of March 2021 futures over April 2021 NGH22-J22 to a record low of 6 cents per mmBtu. The industry uses the March-April spread, known as the widow maker, to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks.

That puts the widow maker close to going into contango with summer contracts trading over winter contracts before winter officially begins on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost over $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls caused power blackouts in China.

U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were trading about 10 times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Looking ahead, many analysts said milder-than-normal weather in December will cause U.S. utilities to leave enough gas in storage to allow stockpiles to reach above-normal levels in a week or two.

That would be the first time storage would be at above-normal levels since April.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.51 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, just shy of November's monthly record of 96.54 bcfd.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.9 bcfd this week to 121.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.8 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG.

That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Pipeline data from Refinitiv showed that gas flows to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas were on track to drop to 0.4 bcfd on Tuesday from an average of 2.0 bcfd over the past week.

Week ended Dec 10 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 3 (Actual) Year ago Dec 10 Five-year average Dec 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -72 -59 -118 -114 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,433 3,505 3,743 3,481 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.4% -2.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.73 3.79 2.58 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 39.06 38.36 5.82 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 35.73 35.22 9.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 368 376 409 414 413 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 10 2 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 379 386 411 419 417 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.6 96.7 97.1 91.3 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 8.3 9.0 9.5 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 105.3 105.0 106.1 101.2 93.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.6 3.7 3.6 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.4 5.5 5.6 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.0 12.0 11.0 5.0 U.S. Commercial 13.8 12.6 15.5 16.7 15.0 U.S. Residential 21.9 20.4 26.1 28.2 25.4 U.S. Power Plant 28.4 25.4 26.6 30.1 25.8 U.S. Industrial 23.8 23.2 24.5 25.6 24.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.4 2.7 2.4 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 95.3 88.8 100.3 107.9 98.1 Total U.S. Demand 116.6 109.9 121.4 127.3 110.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 17 Week ended Dec 10 Week ended Dec 3 Week ended Nov 26 Week ended Nov 19 Wind 17 13 11 13 14 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 36 37 34 35 Coal 17 19 19 20 19 Nuclear 22 21 22 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.05 3.66 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.40 32.95 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.82 5.09 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.18 3.04 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.91 3.50 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.50 3.83 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.95 7.70 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.44 3.27 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.30 3.08 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 42.00 39.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.75 18.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.25 33.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.50 59.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 73.75 37.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 81.00 49.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

