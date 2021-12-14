U.S. natural gas futures slip to one-week low on milder forecasts
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That price decline came despite a 3% rise in European gas prices to their highest since hitting a record in early October that should keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
Front-month U.S. gas futures NGc1 fell 4.5 cents, or 1.2%, to $3.749 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:24 a.m. EST (1224 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Dec. 7.
That decline cut the premium of March 2021 futures over April 2021 NGH22-J22 to a record low of 6 cents per mmBtu. The industry uses the March-April spread, known as the widow maker, to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks.
That puts the widow maker close to going into contango with summer contracts trading over winter contracts before winter officially begins on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice.
The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost over $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.
In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls caused power blackouts in China.
U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were trading about 10 times higher than U.S. futures.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Looking ahead, many analysts said milder-than-normal weather in December will cause U.S. utilities to leave enough gas in storage to allow stockpiles to reach above-normal levels in a week or two.
That would be the first time storage would be at above-normal levels since April.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.51 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, just shy of November's monthly record of 96.54 bcfd.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.9 bcfd this week to 121.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.8 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG.
That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Pipeline data from Refinitiv showed that gas flows to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas were on track to drop to 0.4 bcfd on Tuesday from an average of 2.0 bcfd over the past week.
|
Week ended Dec 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 3 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 10
Five-year average Dec 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-72
-59
-118
-114
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,433
3,505
3,743
3,481
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.4%
-2.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.73
3.79
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
39.06
38.36
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.73
35.22
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
368
376
409
414
413
U.S. GFS CDDs
11
10
2
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
379
386
411
419
417
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.6
96.7
97.1
91.3
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.7
8.3
9.0
9.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
105.3
105.0
106.1
101.2
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.7
3.6
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.4
5.5
5.6
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.0
12.0
11.0
5.0
U.S. Commercial
13.8
12.6
15.5
16.7
15.0
U.S. Residential
21.9
20.4
26.1
28.2
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
28.4
25.4
26.6
30.1
25.8
U.S. Industrial
23.8
23.2
24.5
25.6
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.4
2.7
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
95.3
88.8
100.3
107.9
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
116.6
109.9
121.4
127.3
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Wind
17
13
11
13
14
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
36
37
34
35
Coal
17
19
19
20
19
Nuclear
22
21
22
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.05
3.66
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.40
32.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.82
5.09
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.18
3.04
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.91
3.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.50
3.83
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.95
7.70
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.44
3.27
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.30
3.08
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
42.00
39.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
22.75
18.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.25
33.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
82.50
59.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
73.75
37.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
81.00
49.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.