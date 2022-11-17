U.S. natural gas futures gain 2% on cold forecast for next week

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a one-week high on Thursday as forecasts continued to call for colder weather and higher heating demand next week.

That price increase came despite forecasts for warmer weather and lower heating demand in two weeks than previously expected and a federal storage report showing an expected much bigger-than-usual storage build last week when the weather was still mild and heating demand low.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Nov. 11.

That was close to the 63-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 23 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 5 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Some traders said they were surprised U.S. gas prices were on track to rise for a fourth day in a row despite widespread expectations Freeport LNG will delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to December or later.

In recent days, a couple of LNG vessels that were either heading for Freeport (LNG Rosenrot) or had waited outside the plant (Prism Brilliance) have moved onto other ports. LNG Rosenrot is now headed for Gibraltar, while Prism Brilliance is sitting outside Corpus Christi in Texas where Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A has an LNG export plant, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a heavily redacted consultant's report this week blaming inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue for the June 8 explosion that shut the Freeport LNG plant.

Sources familiar with Freeport LNG's filings with federal regulators said that as of Wednesday morning the company had a request to resume service to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). Many analysts said that means the plant will not return to service until December at the earliest.

Until late last week, Freeport LNG had said repeatedly the plant remained on track to return to service in November. In comments made in recent days, however, the company did not mention a restart date.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 14 cents, or 2.3%, to $6.340 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 7.

That also put the front-month on track to rise for a fourth day in a row for the first time since September.

Gas futures are up about 61% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $26 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Once the 2.1 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Freeport facility restarts, analysts expect U.S. gas prices to rise due to increased demand from the country's LNG export plants.

But until Freeport restarts, there will be less U.S. gas available to export to Europe TRNLTTFMc1, where prices have risen around 11% so far this week. Europe needs U.S. gas because Russia has slashed its exports after several European countries imposed sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Week ended Nov 11 (Actual) Week ended Nov 4 (Actual) Year ago Nov 11 Five-year average Nov 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +64 +79 +23 -5 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,644 3,580 3,640 3,651 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -0.2% -2.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.37 6.20 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.30 35.33 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 25.89 27.79 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 350 353 304 296 314 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 5 8 11 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 354 358 312 307 322 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.8 99.9 100.3 95.3 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 8.6 8.2 8.8 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.0 108.5 108.5 104.1 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.2 2.2 3.3 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.6 5.5 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 11.5 12.2 12.6 11.3 6.4 U.S. Commercial 8.5 14.2 15.7 12.0 11.5 U.S. Residential 11.6 23.1 25.6 18.2 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 32.0 30.8 27.4 26.0 U.S. Industrial 22.6 25.2 25.4 23.4 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.9 102.3 105.4 88.7 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 98.4 122.3 125.9 108.8 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 18 Week ended Nov 11 Week ended Nov 4 Week ended Oct 28 Week ended Oct 21 Wind 9 15 12 15 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 7 6 5 5 5 Other 2 3 2 2 3 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 38 39 37 39 Coal 17 16 18 18 19 Nuclear 21 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.88 5.90 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.57 6.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.31 9.05 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.30 5.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.71 5.94 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.60 6.46 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.32 8.95 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.06 5.35 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.50 4.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 72.25 64.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 80.75 78.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 52.00 75.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 95.50 99.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 82.75 84.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 82.50 85.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

