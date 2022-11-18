U.S. natural gas futures fall 4% with less cold weather coming

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Friday on forecasts for less cold weather that will reduce heating demand in late November and early December.

Also weighing on gas prices were widespread expectations Freeport LNG will delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to December or later.

In recent days, a couple of LNG vessels that were either heading for Freeport (LNG Rosenrot) or had waited outside the plant (Prism Brilliance) have moved on to other ports. LNG Rosenrot is now headed for Gibraltar, while Prism Brilliance is sitting outside Corpus Christi in Texas where Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A has an LNG export plant, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a heavily redacted consultant's report this week blaming inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue for the June 8 explosion that shut the Freeport LNG plant.

Sources familiar with Freeport LNG's filings with federal regulators have said this week that the company had a request to resume service to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). Many analysts said that means the plant will not return to service until December at the earliest.

Until late last week, Freeport LNG had said repeatedly the plant remained on track to return to service in November. In comments made in recent days, however, the company did not mention a restart date.

In other LNG news, the Cadiz Knutsen was on track to arrive at the Everett LNG terminal in Boston over the next day or two with a cargo from Trinidad, making it the first LNG vessel to go to the port since August, according to Refinitiv data.

But with Everett competing with buyers willing to pay over $30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for gas in Europe versus around $6 in the United States, the Massachusetts port has imported just 16.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas as LNG during the first 10 months of this year. That is down from 18.1 bcf during the same period in 2021 and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 33.3 bcf, according to federal energy data.

New England depends on LNG and oil to fuel some power plants on the coldest days when most of the region's pipeline gas is being used to heat homes and businesses. About half of the power generated in New England comes from gas-fired plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 23.4 cents, or 3.7%, to $6.135 per mmBtu at 8:55 a.m. EST (1355 GMT).

For the week the contract was on track to rise about 3% after falling about 8% last week.

Gas futures are up about 63% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $26 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Once the 2.1 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Freeport facility restarts, analysts expect U.S. gas prices to rise due to increased demand from the country's LNG export plants.

Even though some vessels have given up on a quick restart for Freeport, a couple of vessels have been waiting outside the plant since late October/early November - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - and one vessel was still making its way across the Atlantic Ocean toward the plant - Prism Agility.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 122.2 bcfd this week to 125.9 bcfd next week with the coming of colder weather before dropping to 117.3 bcfd as the weather turns less cold.

Week ended Nov 18 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 11 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 18

Five-year average Nov 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-77

+64

-14

-48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,567

3,644

3,626

3,603

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.0%

-0.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.12

6.37

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

33.60

34.16

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

26.32

25.89

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

340

350

304

296

319

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

8

11

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

344

354

312

307

327

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

100.0

99.9

95.3

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.2

8.6

8.6

8.8

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

105.0

108.6

108.5

104.1

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.2

2.4

3.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.6

5.5

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

12.1

12.4

11.3

6.4

U.S. Commercial

8.5

14.2

15.6

12.0

11.5

U.S. Residential

11.6

23.1

25.5

18.2

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

29.1

32.1

31.1

27.4

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

25.2

25.4

23.4

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.7

2.8

2.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.9

102.4

105.5

88.7

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

98.4

122.2

125.9

108.8

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Wind

9

15

12

15

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

6

5

5

5

Other

2

3

2

2

3

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

38

39

37

39

Coal

18

16

18

18

19

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.20

5.88

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.20

7.57

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.80

8.31

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.83

5.30

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.24

5.71

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.16

5.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.64

8.32

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.97

5.06

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.96

4.50

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

78.50

72.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

81.75

80.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

50.00

52.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

89.00

95.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

84.50

82.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

84.75

82.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

