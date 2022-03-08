U.S. natural gas down over 5% on milder weather forecasts, rising output

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% to a one-week low on Tuesday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That U.S. price drop followed a similar 5% decline in European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1. Global prices, however, were still about 13 times higher than U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns. NG/EUO/R

U.S. gas futures remain shielded from record European prices because the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more liquefied natural gas (LNG) is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global gas prices rise, it won't be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand, with U.S. gas prices moving in the opposite direction of Europe more than half the time.

But it has been hard to ignore massive gains in global energy prices in recent weeks. Spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, European gas futures have spiked as much as 280%, hitting a record high on Monday, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 jumped as much as 42% to their highest level since 2008.

Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 25.5 cents, or 5.3%, to $4.578 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:37 a.m. EST (1337 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 28.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.5 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With the coming of cooler weather next week, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 109.7 bcfd this week to 110.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week, however, was much lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.57 bcfd so far in March, from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain at or near record levels so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes with the threat that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas futures traded near $68 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $52 in Asia JKMc1, compared with just $5 in the United States.

Week ended Mar 4 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 25 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 4

Five-year average Mar 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-121

-139

-59

-89

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,522

1,643

1,800

1,809

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.9%

-13.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.60

4.83

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

65.12

68.54

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

51.77

38.65

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

298

324

265

292

291

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

9

12

14

12

U.S. GFS TDDs

309

333

277

306

303

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.1

93.7

94.0

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.4

8.9

8.5

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.0

102.1

102.9

99.6

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.5

3.5

3.3

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.4

5.5

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.6

12.2

10.6

5.4

U.S. Commercial

15.2

13.2

13.6

11.4

12.3

U.S. Residential

24.7

20.8

21.5

17.6

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

28.5

23.0

22.4

23.1

25.0

U.S. Industrial

24.7

23.9

24.1

23.3

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.3

2.4

2.3

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.5

88.1

88.8

82.4

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

122.1

109.7

110.0

102.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Wind

18

10

12

13

12

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

28

34

33

31

33

Coal

19

22

22

23

23

Nuclear

22

21

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.93

4.74

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.65

3.95

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.65

5.65

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.29

3.83

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.69

4.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.89

4.71

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.75

4.64

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.68

4.22

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.05

4.07

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

48.50

80.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

41.75

26.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

95.75

37.86

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.99

35.89

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.00

26.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

38.00

32.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.