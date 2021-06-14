U.S. natgas up to fresh 7-month high on rising global oil and gas prices

Adds closing prices
June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 2% to a fresh seven-month high on Monday as global gas and oil prices continued to soar.
Traders noted that the gas price increase came despite forecasts for weaker U.S. gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 5.6 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $3.352 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Oct. 30, 2020, for a second day in a row.
U.S. oil futures rose to their highest since October 2018 in intraday trade earlier Monday. O/R
U.S. speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week by the most since February to their highest since March as soaring global gas prices prompt buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 both traded over $10 per mmBtu, with the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands at its highest since January 2014.
In the power market, meanwhile, extreme heat blanketing California and the U.S. West caused regional prices for Tuesday to jump to their highest since the February freeze when gas pipelines and wind turbines froze in Texas, leaving millions without power.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Even with warmer weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would hold around 89.9 bcfd this week and next as rising prices prompt power generators to burn more coal and less gas to keep air conditioners humming. Those demand forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 9.8 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and an all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.6 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.
Week ended Jun 11 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 4 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 11
Five-year average Jun 11
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+72
+98
+87
+86
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.29
3.26
1.70
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.36
10.06
1.74
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.92
10.93
2.14
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
8
9
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
199
195
165
175
163
U.S. GFS TDDs
202
198
173
184
174
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
92.1
91.8
92.1
87.9
80.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.7
6.6
6.2
6.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
98.8
98.4
98.3
94.5
88.2
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.1
2.2
2.2
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.4
6.4
5.3
4.5
U.S. LNG Exports
9.2
10.1
10.9
3.8
2.6
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.4
4.3
4.5
4.6
U.S. Residential
3.8
3.6
3.5
3.8
4.2
U.S. Power Plant
34.2
35.3
34.7
31.0
32.1
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.4
21.4
21.4
20.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
70.3
71.3
70.5
67.2
67.8
Total U.S. Demand
88.4
89.8
89.9
78.5
77.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.23
3.13
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.07
2.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.09
3.81
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.03
1.99
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.16
3.07
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.15
2.38
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.45
3.44
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.15
2.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
35.50
32.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.25
38.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
84.00
32.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
77.50
35.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
157.67
31.67
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
155.00
30.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
