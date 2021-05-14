U.S. natgas up to 12-week high as air conditioning season approaches

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a 12-week high on Friday on expectations power generators will start burning more gas in two weeks as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners in the face of a forecast rise in temperatures.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 2 cents, or 0.7%, to $2.993 per million British thermal units at 8:52 a.m. EDT (1252 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 19 for a third day in a row.

That kept the front-month in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a third consecutive day and put the contract on track to rise for a fifth week for the first time since October 2020.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 87.2 bcfd this week to 80.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before rising to 85.4 bcfd in two weeks with the start of air conditioning season.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.

That's because U.S. LNG feedgas was on track to hold near 10.1 bcfd for a third day in a row on Friday, its lowest since early March when the plants were recovering from the February freeze in Texas, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. The decline was due to reductions at Cameron in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 25 (Forecast)

Week ended May 7 (Actual)

Year ago May 14

Five-year average May 14

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+60

+75

+84

+86

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.99

2.95

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.46

8.90

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.13

9.13

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

32

36

80

59

58

U.S. GFS CDDs

100

94

71

84

80

U.S. GFS TDDs

132

130

151

143

138

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.8

90.9

90.7

88.4

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.5

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.3

97.3

97.1

94.9

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

6.1

6.2

4.5

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.0

10.4

6.7

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.2

6.6

5.0

7.3

5.5

U.S. Residential

7.0

7.8

4.9

9.1

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

26.0

24.8

24.6

25.7

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.0

22.4

21.5

22.0

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.7

1.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

67.6

68.0

62.2

70.5

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

87.2

87.2

80.8

83.8

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.95

2.91

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.14

2.25

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.10

4.07

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.05

2.17

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.75

2.78

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.15

2.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.30

3.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.41

2.66

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.00

26.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

21.50

22.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.00

29.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.40

41.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.25

33.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

29.00

33.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

