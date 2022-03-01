U.S. natgas up on surging global oil/gas prices on Russia supply concerns

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Tuesday, gaining some rare support from surging global oil and gas prices as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns.

Over the past couple of months, the U.S. gas market has focused more on domestic weather and supply and demand rather than what was happening in Europe, where gas prices TRNLTTFMc1 soared 18% on Tuesday. NG/EU

U.S. gas prices have followed European futures only about 40% of the time so far in 2022, down from two-thirds of the time in the fourth quarter of 2021.

That lack of reaction to European gas markets came even though traders said higher overseas prices should keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong for months to come. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States was already producing LNG at full capacity and could not make any more of the super-cooled fuel if it wanted to.

The United States, the world's biggest gas producer, worked with other countries before the Russian invasion to ensure that gas supplies, mostly in the form of LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 4 cents, or 0.9%, to $4.442 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT).

U.S. oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, jumped over 6% earlier on Tuesday on concerns over supply disruptions from Russia, which is also one of the world's top oil producers. O/R

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 96.2 bcfd in December to 93.2 bcfd in January, 92.5 bcfd in February and a preliminary 92.2 bcfd so far in March, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the year.

On a daily basis, however, gas production has climbed most days since dropping to 85.6 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 121.9 bcfd this week to 108.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.44 bcfd in January to 12.43 bcfd in February and a preliminary 11.83 bcfd so far in March.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain at or near record levels so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas futures traded around $36 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $28 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana start producing LNG. The first tanker carrying LNG from Calcasieu left early Tuesday.

Week ended Feb. 25(Forecast) Week ended Feb. 18 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 25 Five-year average Feb. 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -145 -129 -132 -98 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,637 1,782 1,859 1,898 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.8% -10.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.51 4.40 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 36.02 32.06 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 27.95 27.51 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 315 310 284 325 321 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 14 12 11 10 U.S. GFS TDDs 327 324 296 336 331 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 92.8 93.1 90.8 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 9.1 9.3 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.0 102.4 99.8 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.3 3.5 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.8 5.5 5.7 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 12.3 12.0 10.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 16.6 15.3 12.9 14.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 27.7 24.9 20.3 22.7 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 28.2 23.7 25.6 25.0 U.S. Industrial 25.1 24.7 23.5 24.2 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.3 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.0 100.6 87.5 94.1 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 122.7 121.9 108.5 113.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Wind 8 12 13 12 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 33 31 33 33 Coal 24 22 23 23 25 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.46 4.63 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.00 4.76 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.03 5.14 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.81 4.05 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.07 4.34 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.72 23.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.15 4.73 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.95 4.26 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.72 3.82 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 114.50 166.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.50 33.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.50 71.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 33.35 35.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 26.00 33.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 39.00 32.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

