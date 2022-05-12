U.S. natgas up on small storage build, soaring European prices

Adds latest prices

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 1% on Thursday on a smaller than normal weekly storage build and a jump in European gas prices on Russian supply concerns.

European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 soared by as much as 22% after gas flows from Russia declined following the shutdown of a pipe in Ukraine and on worries Russian sanctions on some European energy firms could lead to further gas supply disruptions. NG/EU

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 6.

That was a little less than the 79-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 70 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 82 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 9.9 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $7.739 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Since the start of the year, U.S. gas futures have more than doubled, as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Gas was trading around $31 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. The U.S. contract rose to a 13-year high near $9 on May 6.

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has climbed to 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.5 bcfd this week to 89.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday due to the decline in LNG feedgas.

On a daily basis, feed gas to U.S. LNG plants was on track to drop to near a four-week low of 11.7 bcfd due mostly to a decline at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi plant in Texas.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Russia exported about 8.5 bcfd of gas to Europe on Wednesday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - down from 9.0 bcfd on Tuesday and an average of around 11.9 bcfd in May 2021.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 16% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 34% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were also around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 6 (Actual) Week ended Apr 29 (Actual) Year ago May 6 Five-year average May 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +76 +77 +70 +82 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,643 1,567 2,019 1,955 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -16.0% -16.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.37 7.64 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 34.27 28.86 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 23.38 22.98 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 31 30 97 87 61 U.S. GFS CDDs 128 126 51 65 84 U.S. GFS TDDs 159 156 148 152 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 95.1 95.3 92.1 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.6 7.9 8.3 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.9 103.0 103.6 99.5 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.0 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.3 6.3 6.2 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 12.2 11.8 10.8 5.1 U.S. Commercial 6.7 6.0 5.0 6.4 5.6 U.S. Residential 8.0 7.0 4.7 7.5 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 28.3 31.4 24.9 26.0 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.0 20.8 22.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.6 69.1 68.5 67.8 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 90.6 90.5 89.5 86.8 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Wind 17 13 16 16 17 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 32 36 33 33 32 Coal 18 19 19 19 19 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.53 6.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.73 6.37 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.01 8.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.70 6.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.45 6.65 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.48 6.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.65 6.64 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.00 5.88 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.04 5.38 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 77.00 66.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 93.50 86.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 89.50 76.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 69.50 55.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.25 34.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.50 35.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

