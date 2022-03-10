U.S. natgas up on rising demand forecasts, near record LNG exports
March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday on forecasts for more domestic heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That small increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was bigger than usual due to near record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
U.S. LNG exports were near record highs because global oil LCOc1, CLc1 and gas prices have soared to record or near record highs in recent weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, stoking energy supply concerns. Russia is the world's second biggest producer of gas behind the United States.
After soaring to an all-time high over $106 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Monday, European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 have dropped 11% so far on Thursday after collapsing 30% on Wednesday as supplies of the fuel stabilized with continued high flows from Russia and massive LNG imports from around the world, prompting traders to keep taking profits. NG/EUO/R
Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 117 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 4. That compares with a decline of 59 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 89 bcf.
If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.526 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 15.6% below the five-year average of 1.809 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
In the United States, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 6.6 cents, or 1.5%, to $4.592 per mmBtu at 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT).
U.S. gas futures remain shielded from record European prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global gas prices rise, it would not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel any time soon.
Since U.S. LNG exports were already near maximum capacity, some analysts said soaring global energy prices would actually cause American gas prices to decline as U.S. drillers seek more oil supplies. That would boost the amount of associated gas that comes out of the ground with that oil.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.4 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 112.0 bcfd this week and next. Those forecast were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.58 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.
Week ended Mar 4 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 25 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 4
Five-year average Mar 4
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-117
-139
-59
-89
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,526
1,643
1,800
1,809
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.6%
-13.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.57
4.53
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
45.16
48.04
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.97
42.62
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
275
298
265
292
282
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
11
12
14
13
U.S. GFS TDDs
287
309
277
306
295
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.1
93.5
93.7
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.3
8.5
8.5
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.0
101.8
102.2
99.6
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.4
3.3
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.7
5.6
5.7
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.7
12.4
10.6
5.4
U.S. Commercial
15.2
13.3
13.8
11.4
12.3
U.S. Residential
24.7
20.9
21.8
17.6
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.5
25.0
23.7
23.1
25.0
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.0
24.2
23.3
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.5
90.3
90.6
82.4
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
122.1
112.1
112.0
102.0
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Wind
14
10
12
13
12
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
34
33
31
33
Coal
20
22
22
23
23
Nuclear
21
21
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.55
4.61
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.36
4.34
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.31
5.40
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.08
4.11
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.50
4.53
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.63
5.23
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.82
4.56
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.32
4.39
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.97
4.12
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
46.75
59.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.50
47.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
44.56
62.20
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
39.00
40.65
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
36.00
29.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
37.50
29.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
