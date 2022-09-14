U.S. natgas up on possible rail strike, higher demand forecast
Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks and worries a possible railroad strike could threaten coal supplies to power plants.
A rail strike could force generators to burn more gas to produce electricity. Coal fuels about 20% of U.S. power generation. About two-thirds of the nation's coal-fired power plants receive their coal by rail.
When coal or any other fuel is not available for power generation, energy firms burn more gas to produce power.
The White House made contingency plans seeking to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while again pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service.
Gas prices rose even though output was on track to reach a monthly record in September and as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 9.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $8.381 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:01 a.m. EDT (1201 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 2 for a third day in a row.
That put the contract on track for a fifth straight day of gains for the first time since May.
So far this year, gas futures were up about 124% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $61 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $53 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 9% jump for European prices.
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.4 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevents the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states have risen to 99.1 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.
With the coming of cooler autumn weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 93.9 bcfd this week to 93.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 11.2 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The reduction in exports from Freeport is a problem for Europe, where most U.S. LNG has gone this year as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.
Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently about 5% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently around 86% of capacity.
That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were still about 12% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Sep 9 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 2 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 9
Five-year average Sep 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+64
+54
+78
+82
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,758
2,694
2,994
3,125
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.7%
-11.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.40
8.28
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
61.83
56.83
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
53.04
53.13
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
18
16
16
30
42
U.S. GFS CDDs
137
140
121
124
105
U.S. GFS TDDs
155
156
137
154
147
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.3
98.8
99.2
93.0
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.8
7.9
8.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.1
106.6
107.1
101.2
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.4
2.5
2.6
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.6
5.6
5.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.3
11.4
11.0
9.8
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.7
4.8
4.7
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.7
4.0
3.8
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
41.7
37.8
37.5
34.4
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.3
21.3
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
78.4
74.5
74.6
70.6
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
97.2
93.9
93.7
88.8
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Wind
6
6
7
5
6
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
45
44
44
42
Coal
20
21
21
22
22
Nuclear
19
18
17
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.20
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.54
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.60
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.19
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.59
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.82
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.31
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.50
3.55
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
88.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
112.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
79.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
101.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
81.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
83.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
