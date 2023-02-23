U.S. natgas up nearly 3% on colder weather outlook, big storage draw

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained nearly 3% on Thursday on forecasts for slightly colder weather over the next two weeks and a bigger than expected weekly storage draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 71 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 17.

That was more than the 67-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 138 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 177 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 6.4 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.24 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT), after falling to a multi-month low in the previous session.

"The natural gas seemed to achieve its technical destiny. The reason why prices turning back up is because the market got extremely oversold," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"All the bearish situation has been played out in the market and now people are looking at the fact that this drop in price is going probably (to) impact future production."

Meanwhile, data provider Refinitiv estimated 347 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal for this time of year is 346 HDDs.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen from 98.3 bcfd in January to 97.4 bcfd so far in February, after extreme cold earlier in February froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.

"A mild winter in Europe and Asia subdued demand," analysts at ANZ research wrote in a note adding that "China's reopening also occurred during a seasonally weak period for natural gas consumption."

"The current pullback in LNG prices is expected to be short-lived... as it prepares for the next heating season."

U.S. natural gas futures on Wednesday briefly dipped below $2 per mmBtu for the first time since September 2020, signalling a bonanza for gas consumers while pressuring producers.

Henry hub prices have remained under pressure despite the imminent restart of exports from Freeport LNG's plant in Texas. Freeport LNG, when operating at full power, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast) Week ended Feb 10 (Actual) Year ago Feb 17 Five-year average Feb 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -67 -100 -138 -177 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,199 2,266 1,800 1,906 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.4% 8.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.17 2.07 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 16.20 15.88 26.94 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.84 15.92 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 347 347 360 343 346 U.S. GFS CDDs 15 17 12 10 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 362 364 372 353 354 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.3 98.3 98.5 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.8 8.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 106.1 106.1 106.7 97 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 12.9 11.6 6.6 U.S. Commercial 13.7 14 14.3 16.4 U.S. Residential 22.2 22.6 23.6 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 30.5 30.8 28.1 U.S. Industrial 24.2 24.1 23.9 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.6 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.4 98.8 100.3 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 117.8 119.6 119.7 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Wind 16 15 15 10 11 Solar 3 3 3 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 37 36 39 38 Coal 14 15 17 21 19 Nuclear 21 21 21 19 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.07 2.12 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.00 1.85 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.25 7.21 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.79 1.63 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.18 2.12 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.52 2.29 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.19 7.48 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.30 1.33 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.71 2.54 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 42.25 28.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.50 28.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.00 15.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 187.50 76.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 91.00 38.50 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 94.75 44.25 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

