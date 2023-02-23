U.S. natgas up nearly 3% on colder weather outlook, big storage draw

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices
Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained nearly 3% on Thursday on forecasts for slightly colder weather over the next two weeks and a bigger than expected weekly storage draw.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 71 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 17.
That was more than the 67-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 138 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 177 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 6.4 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.24 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT), after falling to a multi-month low in the previous session.
"The natural gas seemed to achieve its technical destiny. The reason why prices turning back up is because the market got extremely oversold," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"All the bearish situation has been played out in the market and now people are looking at the fact that this drop in price is going probably (to) impact future production."
Meanwhile, data provider Refinitiv estimated 347 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal for this time of year is 346 HDDs.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen from 98.3 bcfd in January to 97.4 bcfd so far in February, after extreme cold earlier in February froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.
"A mild winter in Europe and Asia subdued demand," analysts at ANZ research wrote in a note adding that "China's reopening also occurred during a seasonally weak period for natural gas consumption."
"The current pullback in LNG prices is expected to be short-lived... as it prepares for the next heating season."
U.S. natural gas futures on Wednesday briefly dipped below $2 per mmBtu for the first time since September 2020, signalling a bonanza for gas consumers while pressuring producers.
Henry hub prices have remained under pressure despite the imminent restart of exports from Freeport LNG's plant in Texas. Freeport LNG, when operating at full power, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.
Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 10 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 17
Five-year average Feb 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-67
-100
-138
-177
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,199
2,266
1,800
1,906
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
15.4%
8.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.17
2.07
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.20
15.88
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.84
15.92
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
347
347
360
343
346
U.S. GFS CDDs
15
17
12
10
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
362
364
372
353
354
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.3
98.5
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
8.2
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
106.1
106.1
106.7
97
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.7
2.7
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.2
5.2
5.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
12.9
11.6
6.6
U.S. Commercial
13.7
14
14.3
16.4
U.S. Residential
22.2
22.6
23.6
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
30.5
30.8
28.1
U.S. Industrial
24.2
24.1
23.9
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.6
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
96.4
98.8
100.3
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
117.8
119.6
119.7
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Wind
16
15
15
10
11
Solar
3
3
3
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
37
36
39
38
Coal
14
15
17
21
19
Nuclear
21
21
21
19
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.07
2.12
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.00
1.85
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.25
7.21
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.79
1.63
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.18
2.12
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.52
2.29
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.19
7.48
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.30
1.33
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.71
2.54
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
42.25
28.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.50
28.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
18.00
15.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
187.50
76.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
91.00
38.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
94.75
44.25
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))
