US Markets
BKR

U.S. natgas up nearly 3% on colder weather outlook, big storage draw

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

February 23, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

Written by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained nearly 3% on Thursday on forecasts for slightly colder weather over the next two weeks and a bigger than expected weekly storage draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 71 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 17.

That was more than the 67-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 138 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 177 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 6.4 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.24 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT), after falling to a multi-month low in the previous session.

"The natural gas seemed to achieve its technical destiny. The reason why prices turning back up is because the market got extremely oversold," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"All the bearish situation has been played out in the market and now people are looking at the fact that this drop in price is going probably (to) impact future production."

Meanwhile, data provider Refinitiv estimated 347 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal for this time of year is 346 HDDs.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had fallen from 98.3 bcfd in January to 97.4 bcfd so far in February, after extreme cold earlier in February froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.

"A mild winter in Europe and Asia subdued demand," analysts at ANZ research wrote in a note adding that "China's reopening also occurred during a seasonally weak period for natural gas consumption."

"The current pullback in LNG prices is expected to be short-lived... as it prepares for the next heating season."

U.S. natural gas futures on Wednesday briefly dipped below $2 per mmBtu for the first time since September 2020, signalling a bonanza for gas consumers while pressuring producers.

Henry hub prices have remained under pressure despite the imminent restart of exports from Freeport LNG's plant in Texas. Freeport LNG, when operating at full power, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 10 (Actual)

Year ago Feb 17

Five-year average Feb 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-67

-100

-138

-177

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,199

2,266

1,800

1,906

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.4%

8.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.17

2.07

4.46

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

16.20

15.88

26.94

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.84

15.92

25.82

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

347

347

360

343

346

U.S. GFS CDDs

15

17

12

10

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

362

364

372

353

354

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.3

98.5

87.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.8

8.2

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

106.1

106.1

106.7

97

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.7

2.7

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.2

5.2

5.1

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

12.9

11.6

6.6

U.S. Commercial

13.7

14

14.3

16.4

U.S. Residential

22.2

22.6

23.6

27.7

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

30.5

30.8

28.1

U.S. Industrial

24.2

24.1

23.9

25.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.6

2.7

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

96.4

98.8

100.3

105.4

Total U.S. Demand

117.8

119.6

119.7

119.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Week ended Feb 10

Week ended Feb 3

Week ended Jan 27

Wind

16

15

15

10

11

Solar

3

3

3

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

36

39

38

Coal

14

15

17

21

19

Nuclear

21

21

21

19

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.07

2.12

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.00

1.85

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.25

7.21

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.79

1.63

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.18

2.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.52

2.29

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.19

7.48

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.30

1.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.71

2.54

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

42.25

28.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.50

28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

18.00

15.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

187.50

76.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

91.00

38.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

94.75

44.25

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.