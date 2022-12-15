US Markets

U.S. natgas up 4% on rising LNG exports, cold-weather drop in output

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

December 15, 2022 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% on Thursday on a bigger than expected storage draw, an increase in gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to a six-month high and a drop in output to a two-month low as extreme cold from North Dakota to Texas caused oil and gas wells to freeze.

That price increase came despite forecasts for less-cold weather and lower heating demand in late December than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 50 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 9.

That was higher than the 45-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 83 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 93 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's decrease cut stockpiles to 3.412 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 0.4% below the five-year average of 3.427 tcf for this time of year.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.

After several delays, the company has said it was on track to restart the plant by the end of the year. Many analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.

Once Freeport returns, demand for gas will rise. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG.

Freeport shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.

A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November. There are also several other ships sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Point Fortin and Prism Agility (early January) and Wilforce (late January).

Despite the Freeport shutdown, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.0 bcfd on Thursday, the most since June 4 - four days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 24.3 cents, or 3.8%, to $6.673 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:42 a.m. EST (1542 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract fell more than 7%.

Gas futures were up about 80% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $42 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 3.4 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary two-month low of 97.2 bcfd on Thursday as freezing weather blankets parts of Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota, causing well freeze-offs.

Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)

Week ended Dec 2 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 9

Five-year average Dec 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-50

-21

-83

-93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,412

3,462

3,430

3,427

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-0.4%

-1.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.47

6.43

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

41.79

41.25

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.39

33.35

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

514

58

326

390

416

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

2

13

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

515

520

339

395

420

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.7

99.5

100.0

95.7

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

9.2

10.0

8.8

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

107.9

108.7

110.0

104.5

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

3.5

3.5

3.7

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.0

5.4

5.5

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

11.7

12.5

12.8

11.9

6.9

U.S. Commercial

13.5

14.9

19.9

12.6

14.6

U.S. Residential

21.8

24.8

34.6

20.3

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.5

30.7

33.9

27.5

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.1

24.4

26.8

23.5

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.7

3.3

2.7

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

97.6

102.7

123.6

91.6

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

117.9

123.8

145.3

112.7

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Wind

10

9

15

9

9

Solar

1

2

2

2

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

39

35

39

41

Coal

21

20

19

20

18

Nuclear

21

21

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.54

7.20

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.96

11.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

23.22

48.33

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.31

5.61

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.72

6.01

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

10.11

20.96

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

26.21

50.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.20

3.68

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.93

5.04

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

106.00

186.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

80.75

90.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

52.50

50.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

325.00

474.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

269.50

400.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

271.00

410.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

