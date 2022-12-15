U.S. natgas up 4% on rising LNG exports, cold-weather drop in output

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% on Thursday on a bigger than expected storage draw, an increase in gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to a six-month high and a drop in output to a two-month low as extreme cold from North Dakota to Texas caused oil and gas wells to freeze.
That price increase came despite forecasts for less-cold weather and lower heating demand in late December than previously expected.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 50 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 9.
That was higher than the 45-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 83 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 93 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's decrease cut stockpiles to 3.412 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 0.4% below the five-year average of 3.427 tcf for this time of year.
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.
After several delays, the company has said it was on track to restart the plant by the end of the year. Many analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.
Once Freeport returns, demand for gas will rise. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG.
Freeport shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.
A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November. There are also several other ships sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Point Fortin and Prism Agility (early January) and Wilforce (late January).
Despite the Freeport shutdown, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.0 bcfd on Thursday, the most since June 4 - four days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 24.3 cents, or 3.8%, to $6.673 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:42 a.m. EST (1542 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract fell more than 7%.
Gas futures were up about 80% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $42 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 3.4 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary two-month low of 97.2 bcfd on Thursday as freezing weather blankets parts of Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota, causing well freeze-offs.
|
Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)
Week ended Dec 2 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 9
Five-year average Dec 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-50
-21
-83
-93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,412
3,462
3,430
3,427
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-0.4%
-1.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.47
6.43
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
41.79
41.25
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.39
33.35
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
514
58
326
390
416
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
2
13
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
515
520
339
395
420
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
99.5
100.0
95.7
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
9.2
10.0
8.8
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.9
108.7
110.0
104.5
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.5
3.5
3.7
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.0
5.4
5.5
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
12.5
12.8
11.9
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.5
14.9
19.9
12.6
14.6
U.S. Residential
21.8
24.8
34.6
20.3
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.5
30.7
33.9
27.5
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.1
24.4
26.8
23.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
3.3
2.7
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
97.6
102.7
123.6
91.6
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
117.9
123.8
145.3
112.7
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Wind
10
9
15
9
9
Solar
1
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
39
35
39
41
Coal
21
20
19
20
18
Nuclear
21
21
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.54
7.20
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.96
11.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
23.22
48.33
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.31
5.61
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.72
6.01
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
10.11
20.96
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
26.21
50.15
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.20
3.68
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.93
5.04
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
106.00
186.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
80.75
90.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
52.50
50.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
325.00
474.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
269.50
400.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
271.00
410.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)
