U.S. natgas up 4% on rising demand outlook, near-record LNG exports

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% to a one-week high on Wednesday with U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and forecasts for slightly cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

Overall, however, traders said temperatures were mostly expected to remain at above-normal levels through late March, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine continuing to stoke global energy supply concerns, European gas TRNLTTFMc1 traded about eight times higher than U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. LNG exports at or near record highs. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. NG/EUO/R

U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 Ukraine invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 18.0 cents, or 3.9%, to settle at $4.748 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the highest close since March 7.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.0 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.2 bcfd this week to 94.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was a little higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.71 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) EUGAS/STORAGE were about 38% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 16% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Gas futures traded near $36 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana start producing LNG.

Week ended Mar 11 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 4 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 11

Five-year average Mar 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-73

-124

-16

-65

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,446

1,519

1,784

1,744

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.1%

-16.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.57

4.68

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

35.79

35.95

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.22

37.25

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

195

184

229

262

256

U.S. GFS CDDs

19

16

15

18

15

U.S. GFS TDDs

214

200

244

280

271

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.6

92.3

92.7

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

8.5

8.6

8.8

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

100.8

101.2

99.9

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.1

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.6

5.6

5.8

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

12.8

12.4

11.4

5.4

U.S. Commercial

13.4

12.7

9.5

12.6

12.3

U.S. Residential

21.1

19.7

13.5

19.9

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.9

24.3

21.1

24.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

24.0

23.7

22.5

23.8

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.3

1.9

2.4

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.5

87.4

73.3

87.7

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

112.3

109.2

94.7

108.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Wind

15

13

10

12

13

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

Natural Gas

32

33

34

33

31

Coal

20

21

22

22

23

Nuclear

19

20

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.46

4.59

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.78

4.02

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.09

5.10

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.70

3.87

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.27

4.28

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.00

4.31

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.16

4.42

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.75

3.90

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.70

3.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

45.50

49.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.50

58.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.00

43.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

29.85

28.64

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.25

34.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

29.50

34.25

