U.S. natgas up 4% on forecasts cooler weather will boost heating
Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for demand to rise as the weather turns seasonally cooler and a slight increase in global gas prices that should keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) strong.
Even though the forecasts called temperatures to decline with the approach of winter, those forecasts also predicted the weather would remain milder than normal through at least early November, keeping heating demand lower than usual for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 20.6 cents, or 4.0%, to $5.321 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 15.
For the week, however, the front-month was still off about 2%, which would put it down for a third week in a row for the first time since March.
In early October, U.S. gas prices soared to their highest since 2008 on expectations global competition for LNG would keep demand for U.S. exports strong. But after weeks of mild weather, U.S. prices were down about 18% from that high amid a growing belief in the market that the United States will have more than enough gas in storage for the winter heating season.
Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will reach 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. NGAS/POLL
In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal for this time of year.
Around the world, however, gas prices were still at or near record highs as utilities scramble to refill dangerously low gas inventories in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia. Shortages of coal, gas and oil have already caused power blackouts in China and several businesses in Europe and Asia to shut or curtail manufacturing activities.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 86.2 bcfd this week to 87.7 bcfd next week and 90.4 bcfd in two weeks as more homes and businesses start to turn on their heaters. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv estimates on Thursday.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.4 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September, and was expected to rise in coming weeks as some liquefaction trains exit maintenance outages.
With gas prices near $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, versus just $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.
But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.
|
Week ended Oct 22 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 15 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 22
Five-year average Oct 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
79
92
32
62
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,540
3,461
3,951
3,674
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.6%
-4.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.19
5.12
2.84
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.39
29.89
4.89
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.46
35.56
5.97
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
150
150
186
128
188
U.S. GFS CDDs
36
34
39
44
26
U.S. GFS TDDs
186
184
225
172
214
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
92.2
92.0
92.1
90.0
83.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.3
7.4
7.2
6.6
7.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
99.5
99.4
99.4
96.6
90.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
1.9
1.9
2.3
2.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
6.0
5.8
6.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
10.6
10.7
10.5
8.1
3.7
U.S. Commercial
5.3
6.4
7.2
7.1
6.8
U.S. Residential
5.0
7.2
8.9
8.1
7.2
U.S. Power Plant
28.8
26.2
25.5
29.1
27.7
U.S. Industrial
20.8
21.3
21.4
22.6
21.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.5
4.6
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
66.4
67.6
69.5
73.3
69.6
Total U.S. Demand
85.2
86.2
87.7
89.9
80.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.94
4.87
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.60
4.25
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.77
6.77
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.45
4.02
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.92
4.85
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.59
4.39
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.00
6.26
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.77
4.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
58.75
60.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.00
42.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
53.00
235.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
61.83
67.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.75
63.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
54.00
62.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
