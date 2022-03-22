U.S. natgas up 4% on cooler forecast, jump in global gas prices

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained over 4% to a near seven-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

The U.S. market also gained support from a 7% jump in European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices that should keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs as Europe looks for other suppliers to replace Russian fuel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NG/EUO/R

European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was trading about six times higher than U.S. futures.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 was up 22.3 cents, or 4.6%, at $5.123 per million British thermal units at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2.

U.S. gas prices, however, remain mostly shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.8 bcfd this week to 99.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists still forecast U.S. weather will remain milder than normal through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) EUGAS/STORAGE were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 18 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 11 (Actual) Year ago Mar 18 Five-year average Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.98 4.90 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 31.35 30.66 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 34.81 35.50 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 214 200 198 234 231 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 21 15 22 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 233 221 213 256 250 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 93.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.6 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.6 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 12.6 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.5 10.8 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.3 15.7 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 21.4 21.6 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.6 22.9 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 73.6 77.8 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 95.8 99.6 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 25 Week ended Mar 18 Week ended Mar 11 Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Wind 15 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 19 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.77 4.87 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.91 3.83 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.21 5.26 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.90 3.84 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.17 4.57 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.65 4.02 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.43 4.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.22 3.42 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.86 3.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.75 46.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.75 31.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.50 31.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.00 38.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.25 39.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.75 40.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

