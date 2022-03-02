US Markets

U.S. natgas up 4% as Ukraine war causes global oil and gas prices to soar

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures rose 4% to near a four-week high on Wednesday, gaining some rare support from surging global oil and gas prices as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns.

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose 4% to near a four-week high on Wednesday, gaining some rare support from surging global oil and gas prices as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand.

In fact, U.S. prices have moved in the opposite direction of the European market most of the time in 2022, following European futures only about 40% of the time over the past couple of months. During the fourth quarter of 2021, U.S. futures followed European prices about two-thirds of the time.

But it's hard to ignore the more than 50% increase in gas futures at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands earlier on Wednesday - the European benchmark is up about 100% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 - especially since those higher overseas prices will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong for months to come. NG/EU

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, was already producing LNG near full capacity and could not make much more of the super-cooled fuel if it wanted to.

Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 18.3 cents, or 4.0%, to $4.756 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:22 a.m. EST (1422 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 3.

U.S. oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, jumped as much as 9% to their highest level since 2011 on Wednesday on concerns over supply disruptions from Russia, which is also one of the world's top oil producers. O/R

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 122.2 bcfd this week to 108.1 bcfd next week.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.44 bcfd in January to 12.43 bcfd in February and 11.73 bcfd so far in March.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain at or near record levels so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas futures traded around $54 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana start producing LNG. The first tanker carrying LNG from Calcasieu left early on Tuesday.

Week ended Feb. 25(Forecast)

Week ended Feb. 18 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 25

Five-year average Feb. 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-145

-129

-132

-98

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,637

1,782

1,859

1,898

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-13.8%

-10.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.70

4.57

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

53.70

40.07

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.50

27.95

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

331

315

284

325

317

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

12

12

11

10

U.S. GFS TDDs

342

327

296

336

327

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.2

93.0

93.3

90.8

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.7

9.0

9.2

8.8

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.0

102.1

102.6

99.8

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

3.3

3.5

3.1

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.8

5.6

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.7

12.3

11.9

10.4

5.4

U.S. Commercial

16.6

15.2

12.7

14.2

12.3

U.S. Residential

27.7

24.8

20.1

22.7

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

26.1

28.8

23.7

25.6

25.0

U.S. Industrial

25.1

24.7

23.6

24.2

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.3

2.7

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.0

100.8

87.1

94.1

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

122.7

122.2

108.1

113.3

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Wind

9

12

13

12

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

36

33

31

33

33

Coal

23

22

23

23

25

Nuclear

20

20

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.36

4.46

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.03

4.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.10

5.03

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.86

3.81

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.23

4.07

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.07

7.72

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.37

4.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.00

3.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.74

3.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

55.25

114.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.50

30.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.00

40.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

33.70

33.35

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

41.25

26.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.00

39.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular