U.S. natgas up 3% with freezing wells cutting output as cold boosts demand

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Wednesday as cold weather continued to boost heating demand for the next week and cut output by freezing oil and gas wells.

That price increase, however, came despite forecasts confirming the weather will turn warmer than normal in late December and early January, which should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage around the start of the new year.

Gas stockpiles are currently about 0.4% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

U.S. gas futures remained on track for their most volatile year ever. Both implied and historic volatility were expected to hit record highs in 2022 as soaring global gas prices fed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.

Small amounts of gas started to flow to Freeport on Tuesday for the first time since August and continued to flow on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Traders said Freeport is likely using the gas to fuel a power plant at the site, but it was also a possible sign the facility is getting closer to restarting.

After several delays - from October to November to December - the company has said several times this month, including on Tuesday, that the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November.

Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid January) and Wilforce (late January). Point Fortin, which was heading toward Freeport, is now on track to go to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi plant in Texas.

Even without Freeport, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.1 bcfd last week, the most since May 28 - 11 days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.

In other LNG news, New England was getting another load of much-needed LNG for the winter heating season.

After weeks of extreme volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 14.5 cents, or 2.7%, to $5.471 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:10 a.m. EST (1310 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract fell 9% to settle at its lowest since Oct. 27.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 99.4 bcfd so far in December, down from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop about 3.4 bcfd over the past nine days to a preliminary two-month low of 97.2 bcfd on Wednesday as freezing weather covers much of the country, causing well freeze-offs in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 16

Five-year average Dec 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-89

-50

-60

-124

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,323

3,412

3,370

3,303

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.6%

-0.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.42

5.33

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.90

32.99

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.92

36.49

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

434

443

354

411

428

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

15

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

437

446

369

416

432

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.8

98.5

99.0

96.3

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.2

9.5

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

107.7

108.6

105.5

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

2.6

2.7

3.5

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.8

12.9

12.8

6.9

U.S. Commercial

15.0

18.5

21.5

15.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

24.9

31.8

37.6

25.7

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

33.1

34.3

29.2

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

26.4

27.1

24.5

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

3.1

3.4

3.1

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.7

118.0

128.8

103.0

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

123.7

138.8

149.7

124.8

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Wind

11

12

9

15

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

37

39

35

39

Coal

24

20

20

19

20

Nuclear

19

20

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.28

6.08

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.45

8.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

24.98

41.26

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.78

4.92

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.39

6.13

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

10.37

13.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

27.14

36.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.92

5.09

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.10

5.67

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

123.25

151.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

65.25

91.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.50

46.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

264.75

302.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

264.00

311.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

269.75

307.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

