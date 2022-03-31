U.S. natgas up 3% to nine-week high on higher demand forecasts

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a new nine-week high on Thursday on forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 26 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended March 25 when mild weather kept heating demand low. That was the first injection in 2022, but analysts said cooler weather this week will likely result in another draw.

That was bigger than the 21-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 7 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 23 bcf.

Last week's build boosted stockpiles to 1.415 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 14.7% below the five-year average of 1.659 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 14.2 cents, or 2.5%, to $5.747 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27 for a second day in a row.

The front-month was up about 31% so far in March, its biggest monthly gain since it rose about 34% in September.

For the quarter, futures were up about 55%, their biggest quarterly gain since rising about 61% in the third quarter of 2021.

U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months as soaring global gas prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs on concerns Russia could stop delivering gas to Europe as European countries boost sanctions against Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. NG/EU

European gas TRNLTTFMc1 futures were up about 4% to $39 per mmBtu on worries about Russia's gas rouble payment mechanism. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States, the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

Since it cannot produce any more LNG no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has agreed to divert some of its LNG exports to Europe to help allies break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, provided about 30-40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 93.4 bcfd so far in March, up from 92.5 bcfd in February, as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 105.8 bcfd this week to 97.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.86 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.43 bcfd in February and a monthly record of 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 13.1 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)

Week ended Mar 18 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 25

Five-year average Mar 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+26

-51

+7

-23

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,415

1,389

1,762

1,659

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.7%

-17.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.53

5.61

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

38.24

38.07

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.15

33.88

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

185

190

159

207

195

U.S. GFS CDDs

32

28

28

25

24

U.S. GFS TDDs

217

218

187

232

219

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

93.8

94.1

91.5

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.8

8.6

7.4

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

102.6

102.6

98.9

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.0

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.6

5.9

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.1

12.9

11.8

5.4

U.S. Commercial

9.8

11.8

9.6

8.8

12.3

U.S. Residential

13.9

17.6

13.6

13.1

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

22.3

24.2

22.6

24.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

23.3

22.6

23.4

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.5

83.9

75.1

76.3

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

105.8

97.0

97.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Wind

15

15

15

13

10

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

32

31

31

33

34

Coal

19

18

20

21

22

Nuclear

20

21

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.32

5.32

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.65

4.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.03

5.96

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.59

4.67

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.11

5.03

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.80

5.41

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.06

4.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.11

3.98

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.35

4.16

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

57.25

89.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

39.00

33.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

58.50

51.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.45

24.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

37.25

30.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.75

36.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)

