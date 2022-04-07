U.S. natgas up 3% to 10-week high on big storage withdrawal

Adds EIA storage data, latest prices

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a 10-week high on Thursday on a bigger than expected storage draw, a preliminary decline in output and forecasts for more power generation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export demand for gas over the next two weeks.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended April 1. Analysts said storage withdrawal was due to cold weather last week and was likely the last decrease of the winter heating season.

That was higher than the 26-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 19 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 8 bcf.

Last week's decline cut stockpiles to 1.382 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.1% below the five-year average of 1.667 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 15 cents, or 2.5%, to $6.179 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27.

U.S. gas futures have soared about 65% this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation."

European gas TRNLTTFMc1 slid about 2% to around $33 per mmBtu on mild weather and ample LNG imports. U.S. gas prices have moved in the opposite direction of the European market more than half the time since the start of the year. NG/EU

Record U.S. LNG demand helped keep the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a seventh day in a row, and boosted the 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to its highest since January 2009.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. Output hit a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

Daily output on Thursday was on track to drop 0.8 bcfd to 93.3 bcfd due mostly to declines along the Gulf Coast and Appalachia, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. Preliminary data in recent days showed declines that were later revised much lower.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 99.1 bcfd this week to 94.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday due to expected higher gas use by power generators and LNG export facilities.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due to declines at the Corpus Christi and Freeport facilities in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Apr 1 (Actual) Week ended Mar 25 (Actual) Year ago Apr 1 Five-year average Apr 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -33 +26 +19 +8 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,382 1,415 1,791 1,667 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.1% -14.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.19 6.03 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.64 34.25 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.44 33.46 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 178 177 138 180 169 U.S. GFS CDDs 30 29 24 30 30 U.S. GFS TDDs 208 206 162 210 199 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.1 94.5 94.6 92.6 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.9 8.1 8.0 7.4 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.6 102.6 100.0 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 2.6 2.6 2.8 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.9 5.7 5.9 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 12.4 12.5 11.3 5.2 U.S. Commercial 11.9 9.8 8.7 7.1 8.3 U.S. Residential 17.7 14.0 12.0 8.6 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.4 24.5 23.2 23.5 24.0 U.S. Industrial 23.6 23.0 22.6 22.0 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 84.6 78.2 73.4 68.1 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 106.5 99.1 94.2 88.1 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 25 Week ended Mar 18 Week ended Mar 11 Wind 14 15 15 15 13 Solar 4 4 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 33 32 31 31 33 Coal 20 19 18 20 21 Nuclear 20 20 21 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.29 5.95 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.19 5.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.81 6.59 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.94 5.54 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.25 5.88 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.36 5.86 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.27 5.96 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.75 5.42 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.11 5.04 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 76.75 66.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.00 29.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.63 51.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 59.80 62.60 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 65.50 56.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 79.25 69.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

