U.S. natgas up 3% to 10-week high on big storage withdrawal
Adds EIA storage data, latest prices
April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a 10-week high on Thursday on a bigger than expected storage draw, a preliminary decline in output and forecasts for more power generation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export demand for gas over the next two weeks.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended April 1. Analysts said storage withdrawal was due to cold weather last week and was likely the last decrease of the winter heating season.
That was higher than the 26-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 19 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 8 bcf.
Last week's decline cut stockpiles to 1.382 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.1% below the five-year average of 1.667 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 15 cents, or 2.5%, to $6.179 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27.
U.S. gas futures have soared about 65% this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation."
European gas TRNLTTFMc1 slid about 2% to around $33 per mmBtu on mild weather and ample LNG imports. U.S. gas prices have moved in the opposite direction of the European market more than half the time since the start of the year. NG/EU
Record U.S. LNG demand helped keep the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a seventh day in a row, and boosted the 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to its highest since January 2009.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. Output hit a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.
Daily output on Thursday was on track to drop 0.8 bcfd to 93.3 bcfd due mostly to declines along the Gulf Coast and Appalachia, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. Preliminary data in recent days showed declines that were later revised much lower.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 99.1 bcfd this week to 94.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday due to expected higher gas use by power generators and LNG export facilities.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due to declines at the Corpus Christi and Freeport facilities in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)
Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 1
Five-year average Apr 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-33
+26
+19
+8
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,382
1,415
1,791
1,667
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.1%
-14.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.19
6.03
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.64
34.25
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.44
33.46
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
178
177
138
180
169
U.S. GFS CDDs
30
29
24
30
30
U.S. GFS TDDs
208
206
162
210
199
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.1
94.5
94.6
92.6
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.1
8.0
7.4
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.0
102.6
102.6
100.0
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
2.6
2.6
2.8
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.9
5.7
5.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
12.4
12.5
11.3
5.2
U.S. Commercial
11.9
9.8
8.7
7.1
8.3
U.S. Residential
17.7
14.0
12.0
8.6
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.4
24.5
23.2
23.5
24.0
U.S. Industrial
23.6
23.0
22.6
22.0
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.6
78.2
73.4
68.1
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
106.5
99.1
94.2
88.1
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Wind
14
15
15
15
13
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
32
31
31
33
Coal
20
19
18
20
21
Nuclear
20
20
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.29
5.95
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.19
5.75
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.81
6.59
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.94
5.54
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.25
5.88
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.36
5.86
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.27
5.96
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.75
5.42
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.11
5.04
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
76.75
66.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.00
29.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
54.63
51.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.80
62.60
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
65.50
56.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
79.25
69.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.