U.S. natgas up 3% on rising LNG exports, big storage withdrawal

Adds EIA storage data, latest prices

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Thursday after dropping to a 25-month low in the prior session on rising LNG exports, forecasts for slightly colder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and a bigger than expected weekly storage draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 217 bcf (billion cubic feet) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 3.

That was more than the 195 bcf analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 228 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 171 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said it was the first time in 2023 that the weekly withdrawal was bigger than the five-year average because colder than normal weather last week boosted demand for gas to heat homes and businesses.

Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return to full power until mid March or later. A couple of Freeport's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.

Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, shut after a fire in June 2022. The energy market expects gas prices to rise once the plant starts producing LNG again. When operating at full power, Freeport can turn about 2.1 bcf of gas into LNG each day. That is about 2% of total U.S. daily gas production.

Freeport was on track to receive about 69 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of pipeline gas on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport has received an average of 34 mmcfd of gas since Jan. 26 when federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling parts of the plant. The plant received on Tuesday.

Freeport has said it would start sending gas to one of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG for export. The plant is waiting for permission from federal regulators to start loading LNG to free up space in its storage tanks.

In other LNG news, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to rise by about 1.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a preliminary eight-week high of 13.0 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to an increase in flows to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 6.3 cents, or 2.6%, to $2.459 per million British thermal units at 10:32 a.m. EST (1532 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since December 2020.

After dropping by a record 64% over the prior seven weeks through Feb. 3, the front-month was on track to drop by about 63% over the last eight weeks, which would also be a record loss for that period.

The drop in gas prices coupled with a 6% increase in crude futures CLc1 so far this week boosted oil's premium over gas to its highest since January 2020. In recent years that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas.

The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, jumped to 33-to-1 on Thursday, its highest since August 2013. Crude's average premium has averaged 25 times over gas so far in 2023, 15 times over in 2022 and 20 times over during the past five years (2018-2022). On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas.

Week ended Feb 3 (Actual) Week ended Jan 27 (Actual) Year ago Feb 3 Five-year average Feb 3 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -217 -151 -228 -171 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,366 2,583 2,133 2,249 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.2% +6.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.38 2.40 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 17.19 16.93 26.94 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.93 18.19 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 352 349 405 406 396 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 4 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 357 354 409 412 401 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.0 96.9 97.4 91.7 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.4 8.2 10.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 105.4 105.6 102.1 97.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.8 2.8 2.2 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.1 5.3 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.7 12.5 12.3 6.6 U.S. Commercial 18.4 16.0 14.2 19.4 16.4 U.S. Residential 31.5 26.4 23.2 33.3 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 29.9 29.9 29.6 28.1 U.S. Industrial 26.1 24.7 24.4 26.0 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.1 2.8 2.6 2.9 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 117.5 104.7 99.3 116.2 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 137.4 125.2 119.8 136.7 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Week ended Jan 20 eek ended Jan 13 Wind 16 10 11 13 11 Solar 3 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 Natural Gas 35 39 38 36 38 Coal 17 21 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 19 21 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.40 2.35 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.11 2.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.07 4.77 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.95 2.02 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.41 2.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.52 2.38 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.21 4.76 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.96 1.78 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.16 2.16 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 39.25 31.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.25 28.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.75 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.67 54.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 44.00 45.50 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 42.00 43.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino. Editing by Jane Merriman and Caitlin Webber) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

