U.S. natgas up 3% as contract expires, global prices surge
Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Wednesday as global oil and gas prices surged and forecasts rose for U.S. gas demand over the next two weeks.
Oil prices jumped about 4% following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, and as the U.S. dollar edged off recent gains. O/R
The gas price increase came the day the October contract expired, even as Hurricane Ian caused over 500,000 customers to lose power in Florida, which should cut demand for gas from electrical power generators.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center noted catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula. At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Ian was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west northwest of Fort Myers, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.
Analysts said storms tend to cut demand than supply since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut. Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.
About 308,000 customers in Puerto Rico still lacked power, as did 93,000 in Nova Scotia after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island and the Canadian province. [nL1N30Z1ZG]
Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.
U.S. gas use has been reduced for months by the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant. It was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 21.7 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $6.868 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since July 14.
Futures for November, the next front-month, were up about 2% at $6.93 per mmBtu.
U.S. futures remained up about 84% as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $58 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $41 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 11% gain for prices in Europe on concerns Russia could stop gas exports to Europe. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.
With cooler autumn weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 91.1 bcfd this week to 88.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 23
Five-year average Sep 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+94
+103
+86
+77
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,968
2,874
3,157
3,283
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.6%
-10.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.51
6.65
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
55.20
51.72
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
42.47
37.69
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
63
58
24
63
83
U.S. GFS CDDs
70
72
89
85
68
U.S. GFS TDDs
133
130
113
148
151
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.7
99.2
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.9
7.7
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
106.6
106.9
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.7
5.6
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.5
11.8
11.1
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.8
5.3
5.4
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
5.0
5.1
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
36.4
32.9
31.2
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.6
21.5
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
71.8
70.1
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
91.1
88.6
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
9
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
42
45
44
Coal
18
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
21
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.83
6.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.90
4.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.80
7.69
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.89
4.16
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.43
5.09
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.96
4.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.39
8.90
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.25
3.79
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.00
3.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
53.00
51.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
68.25
57.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
50.00
49.90
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.50
108.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
95.00
101.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
96.00
105.50
