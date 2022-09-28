US Markets
U.S. natgas up 3% as contract expires, global prices surge

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Wednesday as global oil and gas prices surged and forecasts rose for U.S. gas demand over the next two weeks.

Oil prices jumped about 4% following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, and as the U.S. dollar edged off recent gains. O/R

The gas price increase came the day the October contract expired, even as Hurricane Ian caused over 500,000 customers to lose power in Florida, which should cut demand for gas from electrical power generators.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center noted catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula. At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Ian was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west northwest of Fort Myers, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.

Analysts said storms tend to cut demand than supply since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut. Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.

About 308,000 customers in Puerto Rico still lacked power, as did 93,000 in Nova Scotia after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island and the Canadian province. [nL1N30Z1ZG]

Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.

U.S. gas use has been reduced for months by the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant. It was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 21.7 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $6.868 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since July 14.

Futures for November, the next front-month, were up about 2% at $6.93 per mmBtu.

U.S. futures remained up about 84% as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $58 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $41 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 11% gain for prices in Europe on concerns Russia could stop gas exports to Europe. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.

With cooler autumn weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 91.1 bcfd this week to 88.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 23

Five-year average Sep 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+94

+103

+86

+77

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,968

2,874

3,157

3,283

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.6%

-10.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.51

6.65

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

55.20

51.72

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

42.47

37.69

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

63

58

24

63

83

U.S. GFS CDDs

70

72

89

85

68

U.S. GFS TDDs

133

130

113

148

151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.7

99.2

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.9

7.7

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.6

106.9

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.8

11.1

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.3

5.4

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

5.1

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

32.9

31.2

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.6

21.5

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.8

70.1

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

91.1

88.6

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

9

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

42

45

44

Coal

18

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.83

6.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.90

4.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.80

7.69

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.89

4.16

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.43

5.09

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.96

4.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.39

8.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.25

3.79

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.00

3.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

53.00

51.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

68.25

57.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

50.00

49.90

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

68.50

108.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

95.00

101.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

96.00

105.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

