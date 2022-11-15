U.S. natgas up 2% on colder forecasts; Freeport LNG delay

Adds latest prices, quote
Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand next week than previous estimates, but expectations that Freeport LNG will delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas clouded the outlook.
Freeport LNG, as of Monday afternoon, had not submitted a request to resume service to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). Many analysts believe that means the plant will not return until December at the earliest.
Global gas markets have been extremely focused on Freeport news this month, with U.S. futures gaining or losing more than 5% in seven of the past 10 days. Some people have created fake news releases on Freeport letterhead and posted unfounded tweets about pipe cracks to sway the market up or down.
Some traders have called on the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to investigate the flood of misinformation.
Until late last week, Freeport had said repeatedly that the plant, which shut after an explosion on June 8, was on track to return to service in November. The company, however, did not mention a November restart, or any restart date, in comments made on Friday or Monday.
"Speculating on Freeport's restart timeline is a loser's game, but resuming output by year-end would provide the boost in demand that bullish market participants have been anticipating, resulting in an upside catalyst for prices," Ade Allen, an analyst at energy research firm Rystad Energy, said in a note.
Once the 2.1-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Freeport facility returns to service, U.S. gas prices should rise due to increased demand from LNG export plants. On the flip side, the delay in Freeport's return means less gas available for Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to import, a factor which helped prices there spike around 7% on Tuesday. Europe needs U.S. gas because it is not getting as much Russian fuel as usual after imposing sanctions on Moscow for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A couple of vessels were waiting to pick up LNG from Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were offshore from the plant, while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected to arrive in late November.
But one vessel, Prism Brilliance, which had been waiting outside the Freeport plant, seems to have given up on Freeport and was now sitting outside of Corpus Christi where Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A has an LNG export plant.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 10.1 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $6.034 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Gas was trading at $37 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $27 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 99.1 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October.
With much colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.7 bcfd this week to 127.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Week ended Nov 11 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 4 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 11
Five-year average Nov 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+64
+79
+23
-5
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,644
3,580
3,640
3,656
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-0.3%
-2.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.05
5.93
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
38.28
34.74
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
27.23
27.23
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
364
362
304
296
305
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
6
8
11
9
U.S. GFS TDDs
369
368
312
307
314
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.8
100.1
100.4
95.3
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.2
8.2
7.8
8.8
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
105.0
108.3
108.2
104.1
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.1
2.1
3.3
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.6
5.6
5.5
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
11.5
12.2
12.6
11.3
6.4
U.S. Commercial
8.5
14.1
16.1
12.0
11.5
U.S. Residential
11.6
22.9
26.5
18.2
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
29.1
31.7
30.5
27.4
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.6
25.2
25.6
23.4
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.7
2.8
2.7
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
78.9
101.8
106.6
88.7
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
98.4
121.7
127.0
108.8
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Week ended Oct 28
Week ended Oct 21
Wind
11
15
12
15
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
3
2
2
3
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
38
39
37
39
Coal
17
16
18
18
19
Nuclear
22
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.24
4.80
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.39
3.70
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.76
8.46
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.43
3.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.21
5.09
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.64
4.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.87
8.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.00
3.72
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.60
4.09
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
81.25
51.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
103.00
52.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
71.50
45.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
107.11
125.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
85.50
90.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
84.50
91.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
