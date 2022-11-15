U.S. natgas up 2% on colder forecasts; Freeport LNG delay

Adds latest prices, quote

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand next week than previous estimates, but expectations that Freeport LNG will delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas clouded the outlook.

Freeport LNG, as of Monday afternoon, had not submitted a request to resume service to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). Many analysts believe that means the plant will not return until December at the earliest.

Global gas markets have been extremely focused on Freeport news this month, with U.S. futures gaining or losing more than 5% in seven of the past 10 days. Some people have created fake news releases on Freeport letterhead and posted unfounded tweets about pipe cracks to sway the market up or down.

Some traders have called on the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to investigate the flood of misinformation.

Until late last week, Freeport had said repeatedly that the plant, which shut after an explosion on June 8, was on track to return to service in November. The company, however, did not mention a November restart, or any restart date, in comments made on Friday or Monday.

"Speculating on Freeport's restart timeline is a loser's game, but resuming output by year-end would provide the boost in demand that bullish market participants have been anticipating, resulting in an upside catalyst for prices," Ade Allen, an analyst at energy research firm Rystad Energy, said in a note.

Once the 2.1-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Freeport facility returns to service, U.S. gas prices should rise due to increased demand from LNG export plants. On the flip side, the delay in Freeport's return means less gas available for Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to import, a factor which helped prices there spike around 7% on Tuesday. Europe needs U.S. gas because it is not getting as much Russian fuel as usual after imposing sanctions on Moscow for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A couple of vessels were waiting to pick up LNG from Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Diversity and Prism Courage were offshore from the plant, while LNG Rosenrot and Prism Agility were expected to arrive in late November.

But one vessel, Prism Brilliance, which had been waiting outside the Freeport plant, seems to have given up on Freeport and was now sitting outside of Corpus Christi where Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A has an LNG export plant.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 10.1 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $6.034 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Gas was trading at $37 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $27 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 99.1 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October.

With much colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.7 bcfd this week to 127.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Week ended Nov 11 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 4 (Actual) Year ago Nov 11 Five-year average Nov 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +64 +79 +23 -5 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,644 3,580 3,640 3,656 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -0.3% -2.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.05 5.93 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 38.28 34.74 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 27.23 27.23 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 364 362 304 296 305 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 8 11 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 369 368 312 307 314 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.8 100.1 100.4 95.3 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 8.2 7.8 8.8 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.0 108.3 108.2 104.1 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.1 2.1 3.3 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.6 5.5 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 11.5 12.2 12.6 11.3 6.4 U.S. Commercial 8.5 14.1 16.1 12.0 11.5 U.S. Residential 11.6 22.9 26.5 18.2 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 31.7 30.5 27.4 26.0 U.S. Industrial 22.6 25.2 25.6 23.4 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.9 101.8 106.6 88.7 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 98.4 121.7 127.0 108.8 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 18 Week ended Nov 11 Week ended Nov 4 Week ended Oct 28 Week ended Oct 21 Wind 11 15 12 15 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 5 5 5 Other 2 3 2 2 3 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 38 39 37 39 Coal 17 16 18 18 19 Nuclear 22 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.24 4.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.39 3.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.76 8.46 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.43 3.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.21 5.09 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.64 4.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.87 8.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.00 3.72 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.60 4.09 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 81.25 51.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 103.00 52.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 71.50 45.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 107.11 125.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 85.50 90.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 84.50 91.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

