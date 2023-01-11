US Markets
UNG

U.S. natgas up 2% from one-year low on expected cold spell in late January

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 11, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Wednesday from a one-year low in the previous session on forecasts for colder than normal weather in late January.

That price increase came despite forecasts for unseasonally warm weather over the next two weeks and lower than previously expected heating demand next week.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 8.3 cents, or 2.3%, to $3.722 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:17 a.m. EST (1317 GMT). On Tuesday the contract dropped 7% to close at its lowest since Dec. 30, 2021.

That continues last year's record volatility, with the contract now up or down more than 5% on four of the seven trading days in 2023.

The premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, slid to a record low of 6 cents per mmBtu as some market participants give up hope that extreme cold will bring a price spike later this winter.

The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. It calls the spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business. Among them was the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

Shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to 48.3 million for the highest since December 2020. Daily share purchases have entered the top 10 daily inflows on record three times already this year, Refinitiv data shows.

In the spot market, meanwhile, next-day gas for Wednesday at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana fell to $3.32 per mmBtu, its lowest since June 2021.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Analysts have long said Freeport would probably be back online during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been there since early November.

Other ships, meanwhile, were sailing toward Freeport, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January, and Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce, expected in late January.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.7 bcfd this week to 119.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 6

Five-year average Jan 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-31

-213

-183

-151

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,860

2,891

3,016

2,948

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.0%

-6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.74

3.64

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

21.03

22.02

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.06

27.12

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

369

350

474

442

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

3

2

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

372

354

476

445

449

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.5

98.5

98.7

94.3

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

8.6

8.9

10.0

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

106.3

107.1

107.6

104.4

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.9

5.2

5.1

5.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.2

11.7

12.5

7.2

U.S. Commercial

12.6

14.7

14.6

18.1

17.1

U.S. Residential

20.0

23.7

23.8

30.3

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

27.3

30.0

29.4

29.2

28.5

U.S. Industrial

23.7

24.6

24.5

25.4

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

91.1

100.7

100.0

110.7

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

111.0

120.7

119.5

131.8

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Wind

10

12

11

9

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

36

35

37

37

Coal

19

18

23

24

20

Nuclear

22

23

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.32

3.65

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.30

4.10

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

18.80

17.78

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.60

2.99

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.11

3.46

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.49

7.49

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

21.00

22.00

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.40

1.65

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.90

3.09

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.50

66.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

49.50

55.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.00

22.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

165.50

174.78

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

152.25

159.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

161.25

116.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Goodman )

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.