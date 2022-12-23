U.S. natgas up 2% as extreme cold cuts output, knocks out power for 1.5 million customers

US Markets

December 23, 2022

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Friday as extreme cold this week boosted spot power and gas prices to their highest in years across much of the country and cut gas output to a nine-month low by freezing oil and gas wells in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

The storms caused about 1.5 million homes and businesses to lose power on the U.S. East Coast, Midwest and Texas, shut several large refineries, and caused problems at the Cameron LNG export plant in Louisiana.

The futures price increase came despite forecasts for less cold weather from late December-early January than previously expected, which should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage at the start of the new year. Gas stockpiles were about 1% above the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Gas output was down about 6.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past four days to a preliminary nine-month low of 92.4 bcfd on Friday. That would be the biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021 when a winter storm froze gas supplies in Texas and forced that state's electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages.

After weeks of extreme volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.0 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $5.079 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest level since settling at a seven-month low of $4.959 on Oct. 21.

For the week, gas futures were down about 23.0% after rising about 5.7% last week. That would be the contract's biggest weekly decline since it dropped 23.2% in late October.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.

Freeport LNG said on Friday it was again delaying the restart, this time from the end of the year to the second half of January, pending regulatory approval.

The latest delay follows several others from October to November, to December to around the end of the year. Many analysts, however, have long said they do not expect the plant to return until the first quarter because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators.

Small amounts of gas started to flow to the Freeport plant this week for the first time since August, according to data provider Refinitiv. A source familiar with the matter said Freeport was using the gas to maintain a flare system.

Whenever the plant returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. It can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November.

Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid-January) and Wilforce (late January).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 139.9 bcfd this week to 148.8 bcfd next week with more cold weather coming before dropping to 116.2 bcfd in two weeks with the weather expected to turn mild in late December-early January.

Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 16 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 23

Five-year average Dec 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-188

-87

-125

-106

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,137

3,325

3,245

3,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.9%

+0.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.01

5.00

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.75

28.30

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.64

31.68

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

409

419

354

411

431

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

15

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

412

422

369

416

435

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.8

97.9

96.9

96.3

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.2

9.2

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

107.1

106.1

105.5

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

2.5

2.0

3.5

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.7

12.8

12.8

6.9

U.S. Commercial

15.0

18.7

21.4

15.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

24.9

32.3

37.5

25.7

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

33.7

34.5

29.2

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

26.5

27.0

24.5

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

3.2

3.4

3.1

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.7

119.3

128.7

103.0

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

123.7

139.9

148.8

124.8

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Wind

9

12

9

15

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

39

35

39

Coal

24

20

20

19

20

Nuclear

19

20

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.10

6.13

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

27.77

6.22

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

30.70

56.43

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.35

4.65

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

11.48

18.76

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

30.16

6.54

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

35.72

48.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.96

7.35

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.35

5.49

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

200.25

104.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

148.50

67.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

282.00

58.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

403.68

560.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

305.00

466.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

309.50

479.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

