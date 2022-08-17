U.S. natgas up 1% to 14-yr high on output drop, soaring global prices

Adds latest prices

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 1% to a fresh 14-year high on Wednesday on a drop in daily output, hotter-than-normal weather on the West Coast and in Texas, and near-record global prices.

That U.S. price increase came despite forecasts for less hot weather and lower air conditioning demand across much of the country over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Also preventing U.S. prices from spiking higher, traders noted the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it was shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 10.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $9.436 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 2008.

That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for a second day in a row.

In the spot market, power prices for Wednesday in Southern California EL-PK-SP15-SNL and in Washington State EL-PK-MIDC-SNL climbed to their highest since September 2021 as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave.

The California ISO, the grid operator for most of the state, urged consumers to conserve power during the heat wave on Wednesday.

It's also hot in Texas where power prices at the ERCOT North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, jumped to their highest since June 2021.

So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 157% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading near a record $68 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at an all-time high of $57 in Asia JKMc1.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.3 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop from a record 98.3 bcfd on Aug. 8 to a preliminary 15-week low of 94.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.0 bcfd this week to 96.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Aug 12 (Forecast) Week ended Aug 5 (Actual) Year ago Aug 12 Five-year average Aug 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +38 +44 +46 +47 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,539 2,501 2,815 2,886 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.0% -11.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 9.41 9.33 4.03 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 68.36 66.17 15.43 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 56.72 56.19 16.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 209 212 207 189 177 U.S. GFS TDDs 210 213 209 193 184 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.6 96.6 97.4 93.6 86.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.2 7.9 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.5 103.8 105.2 101.7 94.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.8 6.3 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 10.9 10.9 10.2 10.8 4.4 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.4 39.7 41.5 39.5 38.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.8 75.9 77.8 75.4 74.9 Total U.S. Demand 101.9 95.0 96.3 95.0 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 19 Week ended Aug 12 Week ended Aug 5 Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Wind 6 6 8 7 8 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 45 42 42 45 Coal 22 22 21 22 22 Nuclear 19 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 9.28 8.62 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.41 7.68 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 10.35 9.82 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 8.18 7.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.77 8.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.43 7.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 12.10 12.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.51 7.92 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.10 2.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 77.50 77.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 101.00 94.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 317.00 195.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 195.00 140.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 144.50 155.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 175.00 138.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.