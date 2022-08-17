U.S. natgas up 1% to 14-yr high on output drop, soaring global prices
Adds latest prices
Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 1% to a fresh 14-year high on Wednesday on a drop in daily output, hotter-than-normal weather on the West Coast and in Texas, and near-record global prices.
That U.S. price increase came despite forecasts for less hot weather and lower air conditioning demand across much of the country over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Also preventing U.S. prices from spiking higher, traders noted the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it was shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 10.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $9.436 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 2008.
That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for a second day in a row.
In the spot market, power prices for Wednesday in Southern California EL-PK-SP15-SNL and in Washington State EL-PK-MIDC-SNL climbed to their highest since September 2021 as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave.
The California ISO, the grid operator for most of the state, urged consumers to conserve power during the heat wave on Wednesday.
It's also hot in Texas where power prices at the ERCOT North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, jumped to their highest since June 2021.
So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 157% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Gas was trading near a record $68 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at an all-time high of $57 in Asia JKMc1.
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.3 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop from a record 98.3 bcfd on Aug. 8 to a preliminary 15-week low of 94.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.0 bcfd this week to 96.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Aug 12 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 5 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 12
Five-year average Aug 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+38
+44
+46
+47
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,539
2,501
2,815
2,886
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.0%
-11.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.41
9.33
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
68.36
66.17
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
56.72
56.19
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
1
2
4
7
U.S. GFS CDDs
209
212
207
189
177
U.S. GFS TDDs
210
213
209
193
184
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.6
96.6
97.4
93.6
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.2
7.9
8.1
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
105.5
103.8
105.2
101.7
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.7
5.8
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
10.9
10.2
10.8
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.4
39.7
41.5
39.5
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.8
75.9
77.8
75.4
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
101.9
95.0
96.3
95.0
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Week ended Jul 22
Wind
6
6
8
7
8
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
45
42
42
45
Coal
22
22
21
22
22
Nuclear
19
17
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.28
8.62
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.41
7.68
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.35
9.82
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.18
7.33
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.77
8.15
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.43
7.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
12.10
12.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.51
7.92
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.10
2.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
77.50
77.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
101.00
94.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
317.00
195.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
195.00
140.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
144.50
155.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
175.00
138.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.