U.S. natgas up 1% on rising demand, daily output decline
Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% to a near one-week high on Wednesday on daily output decline, forecasts for stronger U.S. gas demand this week than previously expected and renewed worries about a possible U.S. rail strike.
A U.S. rail strike could boost demand for gas by threatening coal supplies to power plants.
Coal fuels about 20% of U.S. power generation. About two-thirds of the nation's coal-fired power plants receive their coal by rail. When coal or any other fuel is not available for power generation, energy firms usually burn more gas to produce power. Gas already provides about 37% of U.S. electricity.
Gas prices rose despite expectations gas demand would decline next month when the Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance in October.
U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
In Puerto Rico, meanwhile, LUMA Energy was slowly restoring electric service after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide power outage on Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that a tropical cyclone would likely form in the Caribbean Sea over the next five days.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 6.2 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $7.779 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 15. On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 8 for a third day in a row.
Despite recent declines, gas futures were still up about 108% so far this year as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $53 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 7% drop in European prices.
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.
But on a daily basis, output was on track to drop 2.4 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary 96.5 bcfd due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania. That would be the lowest daily output since mid-August. Preliminary data, however, is often revised.
With the coming of cooler autumn weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 92.3 bcfd this week to 89.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.3 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Sep 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 9 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 16
Five-year average Sep 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+93
+77
+77
+81
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,864
2,771
3,071
3,206
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-10.7%
-11.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.06
7.72
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
60.49
57.27
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
43.29
41.97
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
38
38
25
44
61
U.S. GFS CDDs
102
110
98
104
86
U.S. GFS TDDs
140
148
123
148
147
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.8
98.0
98.6
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
8.0
8.0
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
106.0
106.6
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.1
2.1
2.5
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.5
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.3
11.5
11.0
10.1
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.7
4.8
5.2
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.7
3.9
4.6
4.2
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
37.1
36.3
32.9
31.5
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.6
20.8
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.8
73.2
71.2
68.3
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
93.0
92.3
89.8
86.8
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Week ended Aug 26
Wind
10
8
6
7
5
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
45
44
44
Coal
19
19
21
21
22
Nuclear
19
19
18
17
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.01
7.96
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.95
7.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.40
8.58
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.83
6.91
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.97
6.98
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.90
7.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.30
7.47
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.29
5.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.49
3.22
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
74.25
79.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
120.25
148.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
107.25
94.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
90.00
100.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
69.25
65.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
68.25
65.00
