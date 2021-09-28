US Markets
U.S. natgas turns negative after soaring 10% earlier in session

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures turned negative on Tuesday after earlier soaring over 10% for a second day in a row to a fresh seven-year high as record global gas prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

Traders noted prices were volatile since volumes were thin with the front-month October contract expiring on Tuesday. They also noted prices rose earlier in the day despite forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The entire energy complex has turned negative after trading at multi-year highs earlier in the day on concerns global supplies and production may not keep pace with forecasts for demand to grow this winter. Oil prices were down about 0.5%, after earlier rising to their highest since October 2018, on worries that power outages in China could reduce demand. O/R

Gas prices in Europe and Asia, meanwhile, were still trading about four times over U.S. gas due to insatiable demand for the fuel in Asia and low gas stockpiles in Europe ahead of the winter heating season when demand peaks.

On their last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 5.6 cents, or 1.0%, to $5.650 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract soared 11% to close at its highest since February 2014.

November futures NGX21, which will soon be the front-month, were down 4 cents to $5.69 per mmBtu.

The premiums of futures for November 2021 over October 2021 NGV21-X21 and March 2022 over April 2022 NGH22-J22 both rose to record highs this week. The market uses the March-April and October-November spreads to bet on the winter heating season.

The gas industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost over $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

With gas prices at record highs of around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 versus just around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces as LNG.

Despite reductions at several U.S. LNG export plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to the plants has slipped modestly to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August, according to data provider Refinitiv.

But, no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will likely have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG in test mode.

"The U.S.’s LNG export capacity ceiling is likely the only thing reining in Henry Hub prices from following European and Asian gas/LNG prices to the moon," said Sheetal Nasta at RBN Energy, noting: "As explosive as Henry Hub futures are these days, if not for the capacity constraint, they would be much higher."

With the coming of cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 81.8 bcfd this week to 82.8 bcfd next week as homes and businesses start to crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

Week ended Sep 24 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 17 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 24

Five-year average Sep 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

82

76

74

72

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,164

3,082

3,745

3,383

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-6.5%

-6.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.24

5.35

2.28

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

28.89

25.71

3.94

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

29.20

27.50

4.63

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

45

43

61

74

83

U.S. GFS CDDs

73

77

76

75

68

U.S. GFS TDDs

118

120

137

151

151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.8

91.5

91.9

88.4

82.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.3

6.9

6.6

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

99.0

98.8

98.8

95.0

90.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.8

6.1

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

9.9

10.4

10.3

6.8

3.1

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.0

5.2

5.6

4.8

U.S. Residential

4.1

4.4

4.6

5.4

3.8

U.S. Power Plant

31.4

27.2

27.4

30.5

32.8

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.9

21.0

22.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

67.9

63.8

64.6

69.8

68.9

Total U.S. Demand

86.0

81.8

82.8

84.9

79.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.53

5.10

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.40

3.95

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.23

6.56

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.41

3.92

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.03

4.48

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.55

4.15

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.02

6.01

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.17

4.70

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

55.50

46.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

48.50

29.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

52.00

44.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.00

68.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.50

54.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.00

52.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Mark Potter)

