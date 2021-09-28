U.S. natgas turns negative after soaring 10% earlier in session

Adds latest prices

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures turned negative on Tuesday after earlier soaring over 10% for a second day in a row to a fresh seven-year high as record global gas prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

Traders noted prices were volatile since volumes were thin with the front-month October contract expiring on Tuesday. They also noted prices rose earlier in the day despite forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The entire energy complex has turned negative after trading at multi-year highs earlier in the day on concerns global supplies and production may not keep pace with forecasts for demand to grow this winter. Oil prices were down about 0.5%, after earlier rising to their highest since October 2018, on worries that power outages in China could reduce demand. O/R

Gas prices in Europe and Asia, meanwhile, were still trading about four times over U.S. gas due to insatiable demand for the fuel in Asia and low gas stockpiles in Europe ahead of the winter heating season when demand peaks.

On their last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 5.6 cents, or 1.0%, to $5.650 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract soared 11% to close at its highest since February 2014.

November futures NGX21, which will soon be the front-month, were down 4 cents to $5.69 per mmBtu.

The premiums of futures for November 2021 over October 2021 NGV21-X21 and March 2022 over April 2022 NGH22-J22 both rose to record highs this week. The market uses the March-April and October-November spreads to bet on the winter heating season.

The gas industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost over $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

With gas prices at record highs of around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 versus just around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces as LNG.

Despite reductions at several U.S. LNG export plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to the plants has slipped modestly to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August, according to data provider Refinitiv.

But, no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will likely have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG in test mode.

"The U.S.’s LNG export capacity ceiling is likely the only thing reining in Henry Hub prices from following European and Asian gas/LNG prices to the moon," said Sheetal Nasta at RBN Energy, noting: "As explosive as Henry Hub futures are these days, if not for the capacity constraint, they would be much higher."

With the coming of cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 81.8 bcfd this week to 82.8 bcfd next week as homes and businesses start to crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

Week ended Sep 24 (Forecast) Week ended Sep 17 (Actual) Year ago Sep 24 Five-year average Sep 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 82 76 74 72 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,164 3,082 3,745 3,383 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.5% -6.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 5.24 5.35 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 28.89 25.71 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 29.20 27.50 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 45 43 61 74 83 U.S. GFS CDDs 73 77 76 75 68 U.S. GFS TDDs 118 120 137 151 151 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 91.5 91.9 88.4 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.3 6.9 6.6 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.0 98.8 98.8 95.0 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.8 6.1 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.4 10.3 6.8 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 5.2 5.6 4.8 U.S. Residential 4.1 4.4 4.6 5.4 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 31.4 27.2 27.4 30.5 32.8 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.9 21.0 22.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.9 63.8 64.6 69.8 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 86.0 81.8 82.8 84.9 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.53 5.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.40 3.95 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.23 6.56 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.41 3.92 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.03 4.48 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.55 4.15 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.02 6.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.17 4.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 55.50 46.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 48.50 29.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 52.00 44.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 54.00 68.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 47.50 54.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.00 52.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Mark Potter) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

