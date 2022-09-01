U.S. natgas ticks up despite bigger storage build

Adds comments and details, updates prices

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday despite a bigger-than-expected storage build as focus returned to warmer weather that would require more of the fuel to cool homes and businesses.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery were up 9.9 cents, or 1.1%, to $9.23 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT).

The market initially pared gains after a federal report showed U.S. utilities added 61 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 26, just above the 58 bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GAS

The injection would be a bearish signal, but "doesn't seem to be having much of an effect on prices," said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

"Overnight weather revisions pushed the demand forecast in a bullish direction. That might be contributing to the price increase," Abeln added.

The build came despite the relatively warmer conditions, with around 85 cooling degree days (CDDs) recorded last week as per Refinitiv data. This was more than the 30-year normal of 79 CDDs for the period.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

"A further reduction in the supply shortfall will likely prove limited through the rest of this month while the expected re-start of Freeport LNG in November could take over from there in keeping overall demand quite stout in offering limited allowance for a colder than normal winter," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

The restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.

The second-biggest LNG export plant in the United States was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were mostly down due to comfortable storage levels, price cap concerns and continued EU gas demand reduction proposals. NG/EU

Russia halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

Globally, gas was trading around $69 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $54 in Asia JKMc1.

Week ended Aug 26 (Actual)

Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 26

Five-year average Aug 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+61

+60

+21

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,640

2,579

2,868

2,978

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.3%

-12.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.13

9.08

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

69.46

76.78

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

53.95

58.75

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

6

3

4

12

19

U.S. GFS CDDs

180

167

163

162

142

U.S. GFS TDDs

186

170

167

174

161

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.0

98.2

98.4

91.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.7

7.4

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

104.7

105.9

105.8

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.1

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.6

6.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

10.9

10.7

10.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.5

3.7

U.S. Power Plant

41.4

42.9

41.8

36.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.4

21.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.7

79.4

78.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

96.8

98.1

96.6

92.3

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sept 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Wind

8

5

6

6

8

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

44

42

45

42

Coal

21

22

22

22

21

Nuclear

17

18

19

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.93

9.10

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.47

8.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.28

10.30

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.11

8.23

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.51

8.46

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.41

8.61

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

15.97

13.87

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.01

8.03

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.22

1.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

78.75

98.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

111.00

111.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

96.25

106.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

1039.70

220.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

208.50

178.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

188.75

181.50

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

