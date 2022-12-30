U.S. natgas survives rough December to end roller-coaster year higher

Natgas on track for longest annual winning steak as per Refinitiv data
Natgas prices have halved since crossing $10 mark in August
Markets await Freeport LNG's potential restart in Jan
Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday slipped to a 10-month low on forecasts for warmer weather, yet the year's hot commodity was poised for its third consecutive annual rise as supply disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war sent tremors across global gas markets.
Despite posting their worst monthly showing in four years in December, prices notched the longest streak of annual gains, according to Refinitiv data.
The contract has added about 20% in what has been tipped as the most volatile year for the commodity, having surpassed the $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) level for the first time in 14 years.
Prices halved since then, however, with the contract NGc1 settling down 8.4 cents, or 1.8%, at $4.475/mmBtu on Friday, pressured by record-high U.S. output and milder weather which has reduced demand for heating. The contract hit its lowest level since March 1 during the session and marked its worst quarterly loss in a year.
"With warmer than normal weather ahead of us, I believe the draws for the next several weeks are going to be much lower than the five-year average, especially for the first week of January," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 345 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 440 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 C).
"Until there is solid enough evidence that more bitterly cold weather is on the cusp of dominating the bulk of the nation, it’s likely that gas market bears will continue to keep adding downside pressure on prices," Gelber & Associates said in a note.
Market participants are also keenly awaiting the restart of the long-shut Freeport LNG liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas, in the second half of January, pending regulatory approval.
Week ended Dec 30
(Forecast)
Week ended Dec 23 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 23
Five-year average Dec 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-220
-213
-125
-106
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,892
3,112
3,245
3,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.5%
-2.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.54
4.56
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
24.19
27.96
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
28.83
28.18
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
345
315
442
438
440
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
7
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
349
319
449
442
443
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.9
91.6
92.8
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
8.1
8.4
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.1
99.7
101.2
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.11
1.9
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.2
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
11.9
12.3
6.9
U.S. Commercial
18.7
12.6
16.1
14.6
U.S. Residential
32.3
20.4
27.0
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
33.7
28.4
31.6
27.3
U.S. Industrial
26.5
23.7
25.2
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.5
4.6
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.2
2.5
2.9
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
119.3
92.1
107.5
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
139.9
111.4
126.9
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Wind
10
9
12
9
15
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
2
Natural Gas
35
37
37
39
35
Coal
25
24
20
20
19
Nuclear
18
19
20
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.77
4.05
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.59
5.02
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
16.11
22.87
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.00
3.51
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.47
3.98
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.64
5.45
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
14.96
22.36
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.01
0.85
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.47
4.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
54.00
86.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
43.25
50.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.50
26.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
125.00
221.60
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
120.00
180.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
129.75
185.00
