U.S. natgas succumbs to Freeport restart delay as demand outlook dims

Updates prices
Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended a sell-off and fell more than 10% on Monday as forecasts for milder weather cast a shadow on demand outlook, hurt by the delayed restart of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery shed 70.4 cents, or 11.2%, to settle at $5.577 per million British thermal units, having touched its lowest level since the end of October at $5.556.
Freeport LNG on Friday again delayed the restart of the second-biggest U.S. LNG export facility, moving its forecast for resuming processing to year end, pending regulatory approval.
The delay is further curtailing gas demand from the export sector, energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"With storage at around average levels, supplies appear adequate to meet requirements of a normal to moderately colder-than-normal winter. And although cold temperatures in Europe have been boosting prices, any implied increase in U.S. exports appears to be a minor consideration for now."
The Freeport plant, which can convert about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.
"There is still plenty of winter left; a real cold snap in January or February has the potential to send prices much higher. Also, if Freeport actually does start operations at the end of this year, that should send a strong bullish signal to the market," Abeln added.
Week ended Dec 2 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 25 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 2
Five-year average Dec 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-40
-81
-59
-49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,443
3,483
3,513
3,520
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.95
6.72
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
44.32
42.27
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
31.76
33.78
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
335
380
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
343
388
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
99.6
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.5
8.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.1
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.3
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.4
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.2
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.6
13.1
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.1
21.0
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
27.1
30.1
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.3
23.9
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.6
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
94.7
96.0
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
115.7
116.9
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Wind
14
9
9
15
12
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
7
6
5
Other
2
2
2
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
34
39
41
38
39
Coal
19
20
18
16
18
Nuclear
22
20
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.92
6.33
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.29
5.68
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
15.33
19.64
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.45
5.20
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.60
5.57
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.46
6.17
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
17.28
19.05
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.43
4.88
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.50
5.07
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
53.50
73.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
47.50
56.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
45.00
38.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
180.00
195.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
138.75
150.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
149.25
182.25
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)
((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.