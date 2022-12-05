U.S. natgas succumbs to Freeport restart delay as demand outlook dims

Updates prices

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended a sell-off and fell more than 10% on Monday as forecasts for milder weather cast a shadow on demand outlook, hurt by the delayed restart of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery shed 70.4 cents, or 11.2%, to settle at $5.577 per million British thermal units, having touched its lowest level since the end of October at $5.556.

Freeport LNG on Friday again delayed the restart of the second-biggest U.S. LNG export facility, moving its forecast for resuming processing to year end, pending regulatory approval.

The delay is further curtailing gas demand from the export sector, energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"With storage at around average levels, supplies appear adequate to meet requirements of a normal to moderately colder-than-normal winter. And although cold temperatures in Europe have been boosting prices, any implied increase in U.S. exports appears to be a minor consideration for now."

The Freeport plant, which can convert about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.

"There is still plenty of winter left; a real cold snap in January or February has the potential to send prices much higher. Also, if Freeport actually does start operations at the end of this year, that should send a strong bullish signal to the market," Abeln added.

Week ended Dec 2 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 25 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 2

Five-year average Dec 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-40

-81

-59

-49

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,443

3,483

3,513

3,520

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-2.2%

-2.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.95

6.72

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

44.32

42.27

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.76

33.78

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

335

380

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

343

388

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.1

99.6

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.5

8.5

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

108.1

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.3

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.2

6.9

U.S. Commercial

13.6

13.1

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.1

21.0

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

27.1

30.1

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.3

23.9

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.6

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

94.7

96.0

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

115.7

116.9

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Wind

14

9

9

15

12

Solar

2

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

7

6

5

Other

2

2

2

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

34

39

41

38

39

Coal

19

20

18

16

18

Nuclear

22

20

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.92

6.33

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.29

5.68

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

15.33

19.64

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.45

5.20

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.60

5.57

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.46

6.17

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

17.28

19.05

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.43

4.88

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.50

5.07

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

53.50

73.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.50

56.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

45.00

38.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

180.00

195.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

138.75

150.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

149.25

182.25

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

