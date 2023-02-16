U.S. natgas steady as small storage decline offsets rising LNG exports

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as a smaller than expected storage withdrawal offset recent increases in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants with Freeport LNG's facility in Texas preparing to exit an eight-month outage.

That lack of price movement also came despite a bullish overall drop in gas output so far this month and bearish forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled just 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 10.

Analysts said the storage withdrawal was smaller than usual because mild weather kept heating demand for the fuel low last week and because power generators did not need to burn much gas to produce electricity due to ample supplies of wind power.

The United States got about 15% of its power from wind farms last week, the most in at least a month, and just 36% from gas-fired plants, the least in a few weeks, according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery were little changed at $2.473 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:47 a.m. EST (1547 GMT).

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for a fourth day in a row on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Earlier this week, Freeport LNG asked federal regulators for permission to put the first phase of its restart plan into commercial operation. Phase 1 includes the full operation of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG, two storage tanks and one LNG loading dock.

Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

A couple of Freeport LNG's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.

Federal regulators approved the restart of Freeport LNG liquefaction Train 3, but have not authorized the facility to commence liquefaction operations. Freeport LNG still needs permission from regulators to place new LNG in the tanks and transfer it to ships.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from 98.3 bcfd in January to 97.1 bcfd so far in February, after extreme cold earlier in February froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal through March 3 except for some cold days around Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-March 1.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 116.8 bcfd this week to 119.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Feb 10(Actual) Week ended Feb 3 (Actual) Year ago Feb 10 Five-year average Feb 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -100 -217 -195 -166 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,266 2,366 1,938 2,083 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.8% 5.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.53 2.47 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 16.66 16.98 26.94 40.5 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 15.61 17.89 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 361 372 417 386 373 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 9 9 7 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 372 381 416 393 379 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.9 98.1 98.1 94.6 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 7.8 8.2 9.8 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 105.4 106.0 106.4 104.5 97 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 3.1 3.1 2.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.7 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 13.1 12.7 13.0 6.6 U.S. Commercial 16.0 13.5 14.2 16.9 16.4 U.S. Residential 26.5 22.0 23.0 27.6 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.1 28.2 29.0 26.5 28.1 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.1 24.3 25.3 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.5 2.6 2.6 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 104.9 95.4 98.1 103.9 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 125.4 116.8 119.1 125.5 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Week ended Jan 20 Wind 14 15 10 11 13 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 6 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 36 39 38 36 Coal 15 17 21 19 18 Nuclear 21 21 19 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.45 2.42 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.04 1.92 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.46 5.53 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.88 1.78 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.38 2.36 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.12 2.06 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.59 5.17 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.17 2.00 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.95 2.03 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.75 34.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.25 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 14.75 17.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.50 76.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 71.25 45.25 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 72.75 51.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.