U.S. natgas steady as expected big storage build offsets hot weather

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Wednesday as expectations that utilities added more gas than usual to storage last week offset a big drop in daily output and forecasts for hotter weather and more air conditioning demand next week than previously predicted.

That lack of price movement also came as power demand in Texas hit another all-time high on Tuesday and will likely keep breaking that record all week during a lingering heatwave.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added a bigger than usual 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended June 24 as the ongoing shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more gas in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 1.3 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $5.510 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell on Tuesday to its lowest since July 2016 for a third day in a row as investors cut back on risky assets like commodities.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, from 95.1 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, U.S. output was on track to drop 1.8 bcfd on Wednesday to a preliminary 94.7 bcfd. That would be the biggest one-day drop since early February, but preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 95.8 bcfd this week to 99.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. front-month is up 48% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia feed strong demand for U.S. LNG exports. That is especially true since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $52 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1.

Since mid-June, Russia has exported around 3.7 bcfd of gas on the three main lines into Germany - Nordstream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. NG/EU

That is down from around 6.5 bcfd in early June and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants dropped to 11.2 bcfd so far in July, the same as June, due to the Freeport shutdown on June 8.

That compares with 12.5 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut. So long as Freeport remains shut, that gas will remain in the United States and allow utilities to boost the country's low stockpiles ahead of next winter. EIA/GAS

Having that extra gas has already caused U.S. prices to drop more than 40% from a near 14-year high over $9 per mmBtu in early June just before the Freeport outage.

Week ended Jul 1 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 24 (Actual)

Year ago Jul 1

Five-year average Jul 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+74

+82

+25

+60

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,325

2,251

2,572

2,633

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.7%

-12.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.66

5.52

3.82

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

47.89

52.20

12.49

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

40.10

38.68

13.77

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

2

3

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

238

234

197

207

200

U.S. GFS TDDs

240

236

200

210

204

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.5

96.0

96.4

93.3

85.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.7

7.9

8.0

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

103.8

104.3

101.3

93.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.0

6.1

6.6

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

10.6

11.1

10.8

11.1

4.5

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.4

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

39.6

40.8

44.1

37.1

39.6

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.9

21.0

20.8

20.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.4

76.3

80.0

72.4

75.2

Total U.S. Demand

94.3

95.8

99.2

92.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 8

Week ended Jul 1

Week ended Jun 24

Week ended Jun 17

Week ended Jun 10

Wind

12

8

Solar

3

5

Hydro

7

7

Other

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

41

Coal

20

20

Nuclear

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.72

5.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.31

5.22

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.40

6.18

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.04

4.95

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.36

5.40

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.16

5.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.48

5.35

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.19

5.12

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.73

5.03

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

62.50

67.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

124.00

94.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

73.50

78.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

45.94

47.10

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

55.00

45.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

55.25

44.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and John Stonestreet)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

