U.S. natgas steady as drop in oil prices offset colder forecast

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a five-week low on Wednesday after giving up early gains as a drop in oil prices offset forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.
U.S. oil futures CLc1 slid about 2%, on track for the lowest close since late December 2021 for a second day in a row. O/R
Gas futures were also little changed despite Freeport LNG's announcement last week that it expects to delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas from mid-December to the end of the year.
Some analysts do not expect Freeport to return until January, February or later as federal pipeline safety regulators will probably take longer than Freeport thinks to review and approve the restart plan once the company submits it.
But Prism Diversity C}KL7309983039 and Prism Courage C}KL7309933794 were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport.
The plant, which can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.
After rising over 5% earlier in the session, front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were unchanged at $5.470 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:14 a.m. EST (1614 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 27 for a second day in a row.
U.S. gas futures were up about 47% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $46 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 118.0 bcfd this week to 121.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held around 11.8 bcfd so far in December, the same as in November. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March.
The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
During the first 11 months of 2022, roughly 67%, or 7.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
Week ended Dec 2 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 25 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 2
Five-year average Dec 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-40
-81
-59
-49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,443
3,483
3,513
3,520
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.68
5.47
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
43.43
43.26
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.85
33.19
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
380
346
317
370
395
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
10
15
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
389
356
332
375
399
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
99.7
100.1
95.7
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.5
8.3
9.0
9.4
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.0
109.1
105.1
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.2
3.2
3.5
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.5
5.6
5.7
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
11.6
12.0
12.0
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.6
13.4
14.3
13.9
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.1
21.5
23.5
22.1
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
27.1
31.2
30.8
29.2
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.0
24.2
23.9
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.6
2.7
2.6
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
94.7
97.7
100.5
96.7
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
115.7
118.0
121.3
117.9
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Wind
12
15
9
9
15
Solar
2
2
2
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
35
39
41
38
Coal
20
19
20
18
16
Nuclear
21
21
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.58
4.15
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.95
4.00
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
17.84
16.95
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.77
3.70
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.28
4.36
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.02
4.24
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
17.75
19.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.38
0.63
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.91
3.82
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.50
51.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
55.75
58.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
44.50
40.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
152.50
160.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
133.50
155.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
143.50
158.75
