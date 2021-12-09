U.S. natgas steady after bigger than expected storage draw

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held mostly steady on Thursday as a bigger than expected storage withdrawal and hiked forecasts for U.S. demand over the next two weeks offset a 3% decline in European gas prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities pulled 59 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 3.

That was more than the 54-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 78 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 55 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's withdrawal cut stockpiles to 3.505 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.5% below the five-year average of 3.595 tcf for this time of year.

"The period of this storage announcement covers the weekend after Thanksgiving, and gas usage over holiday weekends is always difficult to predict," Refinitiv analyst John Abeln said.

"So while there was a small bullish signal, it is not enough to cause significant market movement."

Looking ahead, many analysts said mild weather expected in coming weeks will allow U.S. utilities to leave enough gas in storage and cause stockpiles to reach above normal levels by mid-December. That would be the first time since April that storage would be above normal levels.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 0.1 cents to settle at $3.814 per million British thermal units.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were currently trading about nine times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

With an unusual warming expected in mid-December, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 117.0 bcfd this week to 110.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

Week ended Dec 3 (Actual) Week ended Nov 26 (Actual) Year ago Dec 3 Five-year average Dec 3 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -59 -59 -78 -55 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,505 3,564 3,861 3,595 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.5% -2.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.75 3.82 2.58 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 32.92 34.19 5.82 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 35.15 35.07 9.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 337 335 381 395 401 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 10 2 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 347 345 383 400 405 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.2 96.3 96.7 91.2 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.8 8.7 8.8 9.2 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 105.9 105.0 105.4 100.6 93.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.6 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.6 5.7 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 12.1 12.2 11.4 5.0 U.S. Commercial 13.1 13.9 12.8 14.1 15.0 U.S. Residential 20.5 22.1 20.9 22.7 25.4 U.S. Power Plant 26.6 28.2 24.8 28.2 25.8 U.S. Industrial 23.6 23.8 23.1 24.5 24.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 91.2 95.5 88.9 96.9 98.1 Total U.S. Demand 112.1 117.0 110.3 116.8 110.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 10 Week ended Dec 3 Week ended Nov 26 Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Wind 12 11 13 14 14 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 37 34 35 35 Coal 19 19 20 19 19 Nuclear 22 22 22 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.79 3.60 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.72 5.72 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.22 5.09 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.28 3.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.54 3.52 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.55 12.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.19 7.21 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.30 3.33 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.09 2.94 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 88.25 121.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.00 43.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.00 37.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.00 59.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.00 36.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.75 54.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans, Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

