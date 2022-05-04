U.S. natgas soars to near 14-year high on oil rally, hot weather view
May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures hit their highest in nearly 14 years tracking a rally in oil prices on the European Union's plans to phase out Russian imports, with forecasts for hot weather also seen driving up demand for the fuel to cool homes and businesses.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 45.4 cents, or 5.7%, to $8.408 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:31 a.m EDT (1331 GMT). Prices earlier hit $8.474 per mmBtu, the highest since August 2008.
The market appears to be interpreting the planned EU sanctions on oil as indicative of an increased possibility of an eventual embargo on Russian gas, advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"This week's upside price acceleration is being driven by recent weather-related production declines and next week's expected major warmup across the nation's midsection that appears to be conjuring up images of an early start to a hot summer."
The world's largest trading bloc, the EU, has proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia and sanctions on its top bank and broadcasters in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of its oil imports.
U.S. gas futures have rallied by more than 100% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas. Gas was trading around $36 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Meanwhile, forecasts from data provider Refinitiv showed temperatures over the next two weeks are estimated to be much hotter than usual with 107 cooling degree days (CDDs) projected compared with a 30-year average of 67 CDDs for the period.
CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday warned of larger-than-normal demand for power due to extreme hot weather expected in the region over May 6-9.
Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 29
Five-year average Apr 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+62
+40
+53
+78
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,552
1,490
1,949
1,873
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.1%
-17.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.40
7.98
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
36.93
36.22
8.77
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.5
23.5
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
59
70
97
87
80
U.S. GFS CDDs
107
93
51
65
67
U.S. GFS TDDs
166
163
148
152
147
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.7
94.1
94.3
92.0
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.8
8.6
8.4
7.4
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.7
102.8
99.4
92.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.9
2.9
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.3
6.0
6.2
6.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.2
12.2
11.4
U.S. Commercial
7.7
6.7
5.9
6.0
U.S. Residential
10.0
8.1
6.7
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
26.7
28.8
25.6
U.S. Industrial
22.1
21.2
20.9
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.8
69.3
69.0
66.9
Total U.S. Demand
93.2
90.4
90.2
86.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Wind
17
16
16
17
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
32
33
33
32
33
Coal
18
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
21
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.84
7.30
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.53
6.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.02
8.27
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.36
6.70
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.90
7.33
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.30
6.76
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.24
7.14
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.77
7.12
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
8.01
7.42
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
98.25
80.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
80.50
70.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
65.00
69.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
109.78
67.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
62.50
52.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
71.50
56.75
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
