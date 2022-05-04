U.S. natgas soars to near 14-year high on oil rally, hot weather view

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures hit their highest in nearly 14 years tracking a rally in oil prices on the European Union's plans to phase out Russian imports, with forecasts for hot weather also seen driving up demand for the fuel to cool homes and businesses.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 45.4 cents, or 5.7%, to $8.408 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:31 a.m EDT (1331 GMT). Prices earlier hit $8.474 per mmBtu, the highest since August 2008.

The market appears to be interpreting the planned EU sanctions on oil as indicative of an increased possibility of an eventual embargo on Russian gas, advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"This week's upside price acceleration is being driven by recent weather-related production declines and next week's expected major warmup across the nation's midsection that appears to be conjuring up images of an early start to a hot summer."

The world's largest trading bloc, the EU, has proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia and sanctions on its top bank and broadcasters in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of its oil imports.

U.S. gas futures have rallied by more than 100% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas. Gas was trading around $36 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Meanwhile, forecasts from data provider Refinitiv showed temperatures over the next two weeks are estimated to be much hotter than usual with 107 cooling degree days (CDDs) projected compared with a 30-year average of 67 CDDs for the period.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday warned of larger-than-normal demand for power due to extreme hot weather expected in the region over May 6-9.

Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 29

Five-year average Apr 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+62

+40

+53

+78

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,552

1,490

1,949

1,873

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.1%

-17.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.40

7.98

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

36.93

36.22

8.77

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

23.5

23.5

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

59

70

97

87

80

U.S. GFS CDDs

107

93

51

65

67

U.S. GFS TDDs

166

163

148

152

147

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.7

94.1

94.3

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.6

8.4

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.7

102.8

99.4

92.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.3

6.0

6.2

6.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.2

12.2

11.4

U.S. Commercial

7.7

6.7

5.9

6.0

U.S. Residential

10.0

8.1

6.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

26.7

28.8

25.6

U.S. Industrial

22.1

21.2

20.9

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.8

69.3

69.0

66.9

Total U.S. Demand

93.2

90.4

90.2

86.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Wind

17

16

16

17

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

32

33

33

32

33

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.84

7.30

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.53

6.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.02

8.27

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.36

6.70

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.90

7.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.30

6.76

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.24

7.14

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.77

7.12

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

8.01

7.42

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

98.25

80.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

80.50

70.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

65.00

69.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

109.78

67.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

62.50

52.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

71.50

56.75

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

