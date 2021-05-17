U.S. natgas soars to 3-month high on rising air conditioner use

Adds latest prices

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 5% to a three-month high on Monday on forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks that is expected to prompt power generators to burn more gas to meet rising air conditioning use.

Traders noted that was the biggest daily percentage gain since the Texas freeze in mid February. They noted the price gain came despite a slow but steady increase in production and small declines in exports this month even though gas prices in Europe and Asia were soaring.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 14.8 cents, or 5.0%, to settle at $3.109 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 17.

Speculators, meanwhile, boosted their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row last week to their highest since early March. They were acting on expectations U.S. prices would rise as exports return to record highs with gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 near their highest since 2018 and Asia JKMc1 over $10 per mmBtu.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

With the weather warming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 82.4 bcfd this week to 85.8 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel to meet rising air conditioning use. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at several Gulf Coast plants and the pipes that supply them with gas.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.9 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 14 (Forecast)

Week ended May 7 (Actual)

Year ago May 14

Five-year average May 14

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+60

+75

+84

+86

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.06

2.99

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.44

9.46

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.45

9.13

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

23

32

34

49

52

U.S. GFS CDDs

121

100

100

89

87

U.S. GFS TDDs

144

132

134

138

139

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.9

91.1

91.3

85.4

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.2

6.4

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.3

97.3

97.7

92.1

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.7

6.0

5.0

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

10.9

11.4

6.0

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.6

5.0

4.8

5.3

5.5

U.S. Residential

7.9

4.8

4.4

5.5

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.8

26.1

29.4

27.2

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.5

21.5

21.4

21.4

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.2

63.6

66.4

65.7

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

87.4

82.4

85.8

78.8

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.95

2.95

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.20

2.14

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.88

4.10

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.08

2.05

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.70

2.75

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.85

2.15

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.90

3.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.50

2.41

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

23.50

24.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

19.75

21.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

31.00

23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

32.75

43.40

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

15.00

29.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

15.75

29.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by William Maclean and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

