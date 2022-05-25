U.S. natgas soars to 13-yr high as power and LNG plants use more fuel

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a fresh 13-year high on Wednesday as power generators and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants consumed more of the fuel.

Power companies burned more gas to generate electricity due to a lack of wind in recent weeks. Wind was on track to produce just 10% of U.S. power generation this week, down from a recent high of 16%, while gas was on track to generate about 36% this week, up from a recent low of 33% a few weeks ago.

On their second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 38 cents, or 4.3%, to $9.176 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since August 2008 for a second day in a row.

Futures for July NGN22, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 4.7% to $9.25 per mmBtu.

U.S. gas futures were up about 146% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Despite those supply concerns in Europe, U.S. futures have soared about 38% over the past month, while European prices slid about 9% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes.

Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

U.S. futures, however, continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

In the spot market, next-day gas prices for Wednesday in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL and at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana both rose to their highest since hitting record highs during the February freeze in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.4 bcfd this week to 88.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv forecast on Tuesday, while its outlook for next week was lower.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.4 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States cannot produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert cargoes from elsewhere to Europe to help break the region's dependence on Russian gas.

Russia exported around 7.5 bcfd of gas to Europe on Tuesday, up from 7.4 bcfd on Monday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That was down sharply from an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 11% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, from 39% below normal in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 40% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were in worse shape at around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 20 (Forecast) Week ended May 13 (Actual) Year ago May 20 Five-year average May 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +95 +89 +109 +97 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,827 1,732 2,199 2,139 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -14.6% -15.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.92 8.80 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.47 26.90 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 22.07 22.60 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 24 27 34 31 34 U.S. GFS CDDs 126 124 90 98 115 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 151 124 129 149 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 95.4 95.6 92.5 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.6 7.8 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 102.9 103.4 99.8 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 6.1 6.2 6.2 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 13.3 13.0 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.1 4.6 5.0 5.6 U.S. Residential 4.8 4.9 4.1 4.8 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 31.4 29.8 30.5 27.6 26.0 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.6 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.5 67.4 66.5 65.4 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 89.6 89.4 88.3 84.2 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Wind 10 12 15 13 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 37 34 36 33 Coal 20 20 18 19 19 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.87 8.16 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.80 7.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.94 9.59 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.60 7.27 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.39 8.02 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.88 7.82 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.14 8.71 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.36 7.56 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.32 5.17 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 74.75 73.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 77.00 77.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 83.29 66.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 67.86 88.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 87.50 51.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 87.75 78.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

