U.S. natgas soars to 13-yr high as power and LNG plants use more fuel
May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a fresh 13-year high on Wednesday as power generators and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants consumed more of the fuel.
Power companies burned more gas to generate electricity due to a lack of wind in recent weeks. Wind was on track to produce just 10% of U.S. power generation this week, down from a recent high of 16%, while gas was on track to generate about 36% this week, up from a recent low of 33% a few weeks ago.
On their second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 38 cents, or 4.3%, to $9.176 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since August 2008 for a second day in a row.
Futures for July NGN22, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 4.7% to $9.25 per mmBtu.
U.S. gas futures were up about 146% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia kept demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Despite those supply concerns in Europe, U.S. futures have soared about 38% over the past month, while European prices slid about 9% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes.
Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
U.S. futures, however, continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
In the spot market, next-day gas prices for Wednesday in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL and at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana both rose to their highest since hitting record highs during the February freeze in 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.4 bcfd this week to 88.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv forecast on Tuesday, while its outlook for next week was lower.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.4 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States cannot produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert cargoes from elsewhere to Europe to help break the region's dependence on Russian gas.
Russia exported around 7.5 bcfd of gas to Europe on Tuesday, up from 7.4 bcfd on Monday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That was down sharply from an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 11% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, from 39% below normal in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 40% of full capacity.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were in worse shape at around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 20 (Forecast)
Week ended May 13 (Actual)
Year ago May 20
Five-year average May 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+95
+89
+109
+97
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,827
1,732
2,199
2,139
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-14.6%
-15.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.92
8.80
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.47
26.90
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.07
22.60
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
24
27
34
31
34
U.S. GFS CDDs
126
124
90
98
115
U.S. GFS TDDs
150
151
124
129
149
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
95.4
95.6
92.5
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.6
7.8
7.3
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.7
102.9
103.4
99.8
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.7
2.7
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.1
6.2
6.2
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
13.3
13.0
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
5.0
5.1
4.6
5.0
5.6
U.S. Residential
4.8
4.9
4.1
4.8
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
29.8
30.5
27.6
26.0
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.9
20.6
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.5
67.4
66.5
65.4
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
89.6
89.4
88.3
84.2
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Wind
10
12
15
13
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
37
34
36
33
Coal
20
20
18
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
19
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.87
8.16
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.80
7.28
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.94
9.59
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.60
7.27
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.39
8.02
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.88
7.82
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.14
8.71
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.36
7.56
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.32
5.17
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
74.75
73.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
77.00
77.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
83.29
66.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
67.86
88.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
87.50
51.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
87.75
78.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
