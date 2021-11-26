LNG

U.S. natgas soars over 7% on forecasts for higher demand

Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 7% in holiday-thinned trading on Friday, registering their best week in nearly two months, supported by forecasts for slightly higher heating demand than previously expected.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery rose 37.9 cents or 7.5% to settle at $5.447 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

For the week, the contract is up 7.5% after gaining about 5.8% last week.

"With colder weather coming up, traders are out there saying 'Okay, we can buy,'" Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

"The market has largely been bouncing back and forth in a small range, and then we finally got some short covering on a thin day."

Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.0 bcfd this week to 112.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

"This market has been able to shrug off today's broad-based cut in risk appetite since it is primarily a weather market," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. futures.

With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Meanwhile, data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Week ended Nov 19 (Actual)

Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 19

Five-year average Nov 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-21

26

-11

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,623

3,643

3,943

3,681

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.6%

-2.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.26

4.91

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.81

30.07

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

36.21

36.08

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

344

320

316

337

354

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

6

7

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

348

324

322

344

358

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.6

96.8

97.3

92.4

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

8.4

8.8

7.7

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.6

105.3

106.1

100.1

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.1

3.2

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.3

5.5

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

11.7

12.2

9.8

4.6

U.S. Commercial

11.6

13.4

13.7

11.4

11.1

U.S. Residential

17.3

21.1

21.5

17.4

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.8

26.2

25.5

24.3

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.4

23.9

23.9

23.6

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

85.2

91.9

91.9

84.0

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

105.0

112.0

112.8

102.0

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 26

Week ended Nov 19

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Week ended Oct 29

Wind

14

14

14

9

14

Solar

2

2

2

3

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

34

35

35

40

38

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

22

21

21

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.93

4.95

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.91

4.91

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.00

6.05

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.47

4.46

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.62

4.57

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.92

5.39

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.22

5.51

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.72

4.70

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.24

3.41

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.75

64.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.00

27.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.00

38.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

34.00

42.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

38.25

14.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

42.00

53.00

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; additional reporting by Brijesh Patel;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

