U.S. natgas slumps 10% as warmer weather forecast tempers demand view

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 10% on Monday, erasing gains from a post-Thanksgiving rally in the previous session, hurt by forecasts for lower-than-usual heating demand over the next two weeks.

On their first trading day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery had dropped 58.1 cents or 10.6% to $4.896 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:35 a.m. EST (1435 GMT).

The front month contract is now on course for its worst day since January 2019.

"Fundamentally, it's driven by the forecasted warmer-than-normal weather for the next couple of weeks," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.

"However, this is very likely a temporary break given that the winter is still hiding its face and the international gas prices are much higher than we have here domestically."

Data provider Refinitiv projected 321 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks compared with a 30-year normal of 366 HDDs for the period. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

However, Refinitiv forecasted that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.0 bcfd this week to 116.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the U.S. can produce.

Week ended Nov 19 (Actual)

Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 19

Five-year average Nov 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-21

26

-11

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,623

3,643

3,943

3,681

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.6%

-2.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.20

5.26

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.84

29.81

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.89

36.21

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

321

344

356

370

366

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

2

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

325

348

358

376

371

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

98.0

98.2

91.7

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.9

9.1

8.8

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

105.3

106.9

107.2

100.5

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.3

3.3

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.7

12.1

11.9

10.9

4.6

U.S. Commercial

13.4

13.3

14.8

14.6

11.1

U.S. Residential

21.1

20.9

23.8

24.1

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

26.2

26.1

25.3

28.4

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.9

23.7

24.2

25.1

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

91.9

91.3

95.7

99.5

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

112.0

112.0

116.2

118.6

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 3

Week ended Nov 26

Week ended Nov 19

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Wind

12

14

14

14

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

34

35

35

40

Coal

19

20

19

19

19

Nuclear

23

22

21

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.93

4.95

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.91

4.91

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.00

6.05

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.47

4.46

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.62

4.57

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.92

5.39

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.22

5.51

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.72

4.70

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.24

3.41

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.75

64.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.00

27.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.00

38.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

34.00

42.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

38.25

14.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

42.00

53.00

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

