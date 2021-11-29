U.S. natgas slumps 10% as warmer weather forecast tempers demand view
Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 10% on Monday, erasing gains from a post-Thanksgiving rally in the previous session, hurt by forecasts for lower-than-usual heating demand over the next two weeks.
On their first trading day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery had dropped 58.1 cents or 10.6% to $4.896 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:35 a.m. EST (1435 GMT).
The front month contract is now on course for its worst day since January 2019.
"Fundamentally, it's driven by the forecasted warmer-than-normal weather for the next couple of weeks," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.
"However, this is very likely a temporary break given that the winter is still hiding its face and the international gas prices are much higher than we have here domestically."
Data provider Refinitiv projected 321 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks compared with a 30-year normal of 366 HDDs for the period. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
However, Refinitiv forecasted that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.0 bcfd this week to 116.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.
With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the U.S. can produce.
Week ended Nov 19 (Actual)
Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 19
Five-year average Nov 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-21
26
-11
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,623
3,643
3,943
3,681
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.6%
-2.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.20
5.26
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.84
29.81
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.89
36.21
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
321
344
356
370
366
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
2
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
325
348
358
376
371
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
98.0
98.2
91.7
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.9
9.1
8.8
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
105.3
106.9
107.2
100.5
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.3
3.3
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.7
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
12.1
11.9
10.9
4.6
U.S. Commercial
13.4
13.3
14.8
14.6
11.1
U.S. Residential
21.1
20.9
23.8
24.1
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
26.2
26.1
25.3
28.4
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.9
23.7
24.2
25.1
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.5
2.4
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
91.9
91.3
95.7
99.5
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
112.0
112.0
116.2
118.6
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Wind
12
14
14
14
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
34
35
35
40
Coal
19
20
19
19
19
Nuclear
23
22
21
21
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.93
4.95
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.91
4.91
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.00
6.05
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.47
4.46
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.62
4.57
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.92
5.39
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.22
5.51
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.72
4.70
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.24
3.41
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
52.75
64.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
24.00
27.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.00
38.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
34.00
42.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
38.25
14.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
42.00
53.00
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.