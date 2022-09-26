U.S. natgas slips to over 2-month low on moderating demand
Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Monday extended their decline to a third session, hitting the lowest since mid-July on a weakening demand outlook and higher inventories.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 25.7 cents, or 3.8%, to $6.57 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), by 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), after touching $6.526 - their lowest since July 15 - earlier in the session.
Moderating temperatures and a little bit of a resurgence in inventory injections are driving prices lower, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc. EIA/GAS
"The intensity of the falling is a result of high volatility in the market. It went up pretty fast so it is obviously going down pretty fast."
Data provider Refinitiv forecasted 76 cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next fortnight, down from their estimate of 88 CDDs on Friday. CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Meanwhile, Ian has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.
Hurricane Ian could bring rain to the southeast United States, likely leading to some demand destruction, Saal said, but added that prices would find some good technical support near $6.40-$6.50.
Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday, driven by an expected decline in fuel demand as rising interest rates raise the likelihood of a global recession, with further price pressure coming from a surging U.S. dollar. O/R
"This (natgas) market appears poised for further price slippage with potential bearish spill over from the oil complex accentuating price declines that now appear capable of testing the $6.35 mark per the November gas contract during the coming 1-2 weeks," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 23
Five-year average Sep 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+86
+103
+86
+77
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,960
2,874
3,157
3,283
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.8%
-10.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.84
7.18
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
49.31
53.11
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
37.57
39.91
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
55
53
24
63
77
U.S. GFS CDDs
76
88
89
85
73
U.S. GFS TDDs
131
141
113
148
150
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.7
99.0
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.8
7.5
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
106.4
106.5
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.6
5.5
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.5
11.5
11.0
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.8
5.3
5.3
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
5.0
4.8
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
36.4
32.4
32.0
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.7
21.4
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
71.4
70.4
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
90.3
88.8
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
9
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
41
42
45
44
Coal
19
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
21
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.75
7.76
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.74
5.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.30
8.01
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.76
5.47
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.92
6.38
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.07
5.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.75
6.82
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.76
4.88
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.16
4.25
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
38.50
63.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.75
66.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
52.25
83.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
139.00
59.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
58.75
70.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
60.25
72.25
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
