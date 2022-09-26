US Markets
U.S. natgas slips to over 2-month low on moderating demand

Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW CULLEN

U.S. natural gas futures on Monday extended their decline to a third session, hitting the lowest since mid-July on a weakening demand outlook and higher inventories.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 25.7 cents, or 3.8%, to $6.57 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), by 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), after touching $6.526 - their lowest since July 15 - earlier in the session.

Moderating temperatures and a little bit of a resurgence in inventory injections are driving prices lower, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc. EIA/GAS

"The intensity of the falling is a result of high volatility in the market. It went up pretty fast so it is obviously going down pretty fast."

Data provider Refinitiv forecasted 76 cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next fortnight, down from their estimate of 88 CDDs on Friday. CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Meanwhile, Ian has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Hurricane Ian could bring rain to the southeast United States, likely leading to some demand destruction, Saal said, but added that prices would find some good technical support near $6.40-$6.50.

Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday, driven by an expected decline in fuel demand as rising interest rates raise the likelihood of a global recession, with further price pressure coming from a surging U.S. dollar. O/R

"This (natgas) market appears poised for further price slippage with potential bearish spill over from the oil complex accentuating price declines that now appear capable of testing the $6.35 mark per the November gas contract during the coming 1-2 weeks," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 23

Five-year average Sep 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+103

+86

+77

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,960

2,874

3,157

3,283

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.8%

-10.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.84

7.18

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

49.31

53.11

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

37.57

39.91

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

55

53

24

63

77

U.S. GFS CDDs

76

88

89

85

73

U.S. GFS TDDs

131

141

113

148

150

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.7

99.0

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.8

7.5

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.4

106.5

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.6

5.5

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.5

11.0

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.3

5.3

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

4.8

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

32.4

32.0

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.7

21.4

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.4

70.4

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

90.3

88.8

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

9

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

41

42

45

44

Coal

19

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.75

7.76

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.74

5.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.30

8.01

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.76

5.47

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.92

6.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.07

5.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.75

6.82

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.76

4.88

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.16

4.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

38.50

63.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

45.75

66.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

52.25

83.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

139.00

59.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

58.75

70.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

60.25

72.25

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

