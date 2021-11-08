US Markets
U.S. natgas slips to 1-week low on rising output, healthy stockpiles

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped to a one-week low, as output rose to a record high while there were also ample amounts of gas in storage for the winter.

That price decline came despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week, a 6% increase in European gas TRNLTTFMc1prices, the start of a new liquefaction terminal in Louisiana and record U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities scrambled for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year versus just 3% below normal in the United States.

U.S. futures also climbed to a 12-year high early in October, on expectations for months of strong LNG demand, but overseas prices rose more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 8.9 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $5.427 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Nov. 1.

As the amount of gas in U.S. stockpiles kept rising, speculators last week cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their lowest since June 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

On a daily basis, output reached 97.4 bcfd on Saturday, topping the prior daily record of 96.6 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 105.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Feed gas to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana hit a record 4.4 bcfd on Friday as the facility's sixth liquefaction train started producing its first LNG.

Week ended Nov 5 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 5

Five-year average Nov 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

12

63

2

25

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,623

3,611

3,926

3,737

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.1%

-2.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.62

5.52

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.99

25.05

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.62

32.01

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

252

235

211

271

272

U.S. GFS CDDs

7

9

22

12

12

U.S. GFS TDDs

259

244

233

283

284

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.4

96.6

97.0

89.2

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

8.0

8.0

7.1

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.1

104.6

104.9

96.3

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.8

2.8

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.5

5.7

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

10.8

11.2

11.4

10.5

4.6

U.S. Commercial

9.4

9.4

12.2

9.1

11.1

U.S. Residential

13.0

13.4

18.4

13.0

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

25.3

24.6

25.5

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.0

22.4

23.5

22.7

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.3

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.1

77.5

85.9

77.3

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

98.8

97.0

105.8

95.9

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Week ended Oct 29

Week ended Oct 22

Week ended Oct 15

Wind

12

9

14

11

12

Solar

3

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

3

3

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

37

40

38

38

38

Coal

19

19

18

19

21

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.51

5.73

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.92

5.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.38

6.00

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.64

5.18

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.20

5.54

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.20

5.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.40

5.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.80

5.11

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

57.00

65.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

49.75

52.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

49.13

60.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

62.00

52.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

49.25

61.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.25

55.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

