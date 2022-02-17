U.S. natgas slips on smaller-than-expected storage draw, rising output

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on a slightly smaller-than-expected storage draw last week and as production slowly recovered from cold weather-related reductions.

Prices fell despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and even though higher global gas prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

Traders said the U.S. gas market was still shrugging off Europe gas prices TRNLTTFMc1, up about 6% partly due to supply concerns on tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies, mostly LNG, would keep flowing to Europe if Russia cuts off exports there.

The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine, which could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/EU

This year, the U.S. gas market has focused more on U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand than geopolitics. U.S. gas prices have followed Europe only about a third of the time, down from two-thirds in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 190 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 11. Analysts cited near-record LNG exports for the bigger-than-normal withdrawal.

The withdrawal was a little less than the 193-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, smaller than the a decline of 227 bcf in the same week last year but more than the five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 154 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

After weeks of near record volatility, U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 10.8 cents, or 2.3%, to $4.609 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EST (1540 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 3.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.8 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions.

On a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a Feb. 4 winter storm, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Thursday was on track to hold at a preliminary 94.2 bcfd.

With colder weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 123.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

Week ended Feb. 11(Actual) Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 11 Five-year average Feb. 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -190 -222 -227 -154 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,911 2,101 2,315 2,162 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.6% -9.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.57 4.72 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 23.93 23.15 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 23.08 22.93 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 435 408 454 383 369 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 6 8 8 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 441 414 462 391 376 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.3 94.8 94.9 76.1 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 8.9 8.9 10.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.7 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.8 103.8 103.8 87.5 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.9 2.9 1.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.6 4.4 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 13.0 12.7 5.0 4.7 U.S. Commercial 17.9 16.3 16.7 22.5 15.6 U.S. Residential 30.1 26.3 27.9 39.5 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 25.6 25.0 33.8 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.7 24.9 25.1 27.5 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 100.5 102.4 130.8 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 129.7 121.8 123.7 142.1 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Week ended Jan 21 Wind 11 12 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 33 33 35 33 Coal 23 23 25 26 25 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.05 4.31 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.00 3.85 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.55 4.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.75 3.57 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.84 3.96 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 22.35 4.54 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.91 4.17 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.48 3.64 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.46 3.46 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 183.00 91.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.00 1.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 21.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.75 29.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.50 29.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.00 30.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

