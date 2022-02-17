U.S. natgas slips on smaller-than-expected storage draw, rising output
Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on a slightly smaller-than-expected storage draw last week and as production slowly recovered from cold weather-related reductions.
Prices fell despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and even though higher global gas prices have kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
Traders said the U.S. gas market was still shrugging off Europe gas prices TRNLTTFMc1, up about 6% partly due to supply concerns on tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies, mostly LNG, would keep flowing to Europe if Russia cuts off exports there.
The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine, which could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/EU
This year, the U.S. gas market has focused more on U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand than geopolitics. U.S. gas prices have followed Europe only about a third of the time, down from two-thirds in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 190 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 11. Analysts cited near-record LNG exports for the bigger-than-normal withdrawal.
The withdrawal was a little less than the 193-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, smaller than the a decline of 227 bcf in the same week last year but more than the five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 154 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
After weeks of near record volatility, U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 10.8 cents, or 2.3%, to $4.609 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EST (1540 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 3.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.8 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions.
On a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a Feb. 4 winter storm, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Thursday was on track to hold at a preliminary 94.2 bcfd.
With colder weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 123.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.
|
Week ended Feb. 11(Actual)
Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 11
Five-year average Feb. 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-190
-222
-227
-154
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,911
2,101
2,315
2,162
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.6%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.57
4.72
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
23.93
23.15
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.08
22.93
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
435
408
454
383
369
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
6
8
8
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
441
414
462
391
376
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
94.8
94.9
76.1
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
8.9
8.9
10.7
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.7
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
100.8
103.8
103.8
87.5
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.9
2.9
1.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.6
4.4
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.0
12.7
5.0
4.7
U.S. Commercial
17.9
16.3
16.7
22.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
30.1
26.3
27.9
39.5
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
25.6
25.0
33.8
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.7
24.9
25.1
27.5
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.7
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
100.5
102.4
130.8
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
129.7
121.8
123.7
142.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Wind
11
12
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
33
33
35
33
Coal
23
23
25
26
25
Nuclear
20
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.05
4.31
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.00
3.85
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.55
4.85
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.75
3.57
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.84
3.96
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
22.35
4.54
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.91
4.17
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.48
3.64
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.46
3.46
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
183.00
91.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.00
1.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.50
21.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
28.75
29.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.50
29.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.00
30.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
